Daisy Jones & The Six Trailer Teases Riley Keough, Sam Claflin & Camila Morrone's Love Triangle

This is music to our ears. Literally.

Daisy Jones & The Six is already primed to be hit, but Prime Video isn't going to rest until it is. While the teaser, which dropped Jan. 25, focused more on the fictional '70s band's rise and fall, the new trailer out Feb. 15 puts the spotlight on Riley Keough and Sam Claflin's love-hate relationship.

"What do you think the song's about?" Keough's titular Daisy Jones asks in the video. To which, Claflin's Billy Dunne responds, "The song that I wrote? It's about starting a new life. It's about dreaming of something different."

The trailer features a second new song, "Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)," after the first teaser showcased "Regret Me." In fact, the cast recorded 24 original tracks for the series with help from Atlantic Records.

But it wouldn't be a musical drama without a love triangle. Camila Morrone's character Camila's relationship with Billy is also highlighted in the teaser, along with a lot of tears.