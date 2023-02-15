Why Florence Pugh Is So Done Discussing Don't Worry Darling Drama

Watch : Florence Pugh Reflects on Past Romance With Zach Braff

Florence Pugh isn't worried about past drama.

The actress recently got candid about why she isn't interested in talking about the controversy fueled by the Don't Worry Darling press tour.

"Ideally I don't really want to be going down the Don't Worry Darling conversation because this whole release for The Wonder has been so positive," Florence explained to Vanity Fair in an interview for its annual Hollywood issue published Feb. 15. "And I've been really excited to talk about that. I don't really feel the need to go into the nitty-gritty details of Don't Worry Darling. So if it's okay, I'll probably just let that one sit."

Rumors of a feud between Florence and director Olivia Wilde first made headlines in July 2022 after a viral TikTok noted that the Little Woman star had done little promotion for the film on social media.

This was further fueled by Florence largely being absent from the press tour in the months leading up to the film's September release as well as a report of an on-set "screaming match" between Olivia and Florence during filming. (However, 40 crew members released a statement denying the on-set dispute occurred.)