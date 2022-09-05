Olivia Wilde Avoids Shia LaBeouf Question After Answering "Tabloid Gossip" About Florence Pugh

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Last month, Olivia claimed that she fired Shia from the film, telling Variety in an interview, "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."

Olivia, who said she admired Shia's work, added, "Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

Days later, Shia claimed that he wasn't fired from Don't Worry Darling, insisting that he quit on his own accord instead.

"I am greatly honored by your words on my work; thank you, that felt good to read," Shia wrote in a detailed email to Olivia, obtained by Variety. "I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired, however. You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn't find time to rehearse."

"Firing me never took place, Olivia," he continued his message. "And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively effects you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be."

