The Hilarious Advice Jennifer Lawrence Gave Causeway Co-Star Brian Tyree Henry Ahead of the Oscars

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Manifested Brian Tyree Henry's Oscar Nom?

And the award for best Oscars advice goes to…

Brian Tyree Henry, who recently picked up his first Oscar nomination for Causeway, revealed the wisdom his co-star Jennifer Lawrence imparted to him about handling the pressure of the Academy Awards. Turns out, it came down to two words.

"'Don't trip,'" the actor, 40, exclusively told E! News at the Oscars nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 13. "Cause I was like, 'I don't have a gown to cover mine.'"

Lawrence was speaking from experience as she fell while walking up the stage steps to accept the Best Actress Oscar for her lead role in Silver Linings Playbook in 2013 and while heading down the red carpet in 2014.

But in all seriousness, Henry noted The Hunger Games star has been "really supportive."

"She's somebody that doesn't take a lot of this too seriously," he continued. "She really just wants to meet good people and do good work. And so, in that essence, it's never been anything too heavy. She has been an incredible support. We text each other and just call each other names, but she's been a good friend through this. So, I'm very grateful."