How Brian Tyree Henry Broke the Ice With Causeway Co-Star Jennifer Lawrence

Watch : Brian Tyree Henry INTIMIDATED to Meet Jennifer Lawrence

How do you become friends with Jennifer Lawrence?

While there's no playbook, Brian Tyree Henry recently revealed how he and the actress broke the ice on the set of their new movie Causeway.

"I think at one point we were sitting in our tent together and she was reading [Sylvia Plath's] The Bell Jar," he recalled to E! News at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28. "And I kind of knocked it out of her hand and I was like, 'What are you doing? Why are bringing this book here?' And she's like, 'Because I wanna be deep.' I was like, 'I feel that.'"

Henry said he and Lawrence would "talk about everything" like their lives and shared experiences, which "connected us even deeper." Although, the actor admitted he was initially nervous to meet the Oscar winner.

"I was really intimated because she's such a powerhouse," he continued. "I've pretty much seen everything's she's done. And it was really cool because she started in an independent film, so to come back to such an independent film this way was like her getting back to her roots. And I was like, 'Oh my god, and they chose me to do that with.'"