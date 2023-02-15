Paul Mescal Addresses Phoebe Bridgers Breakup Speculation

Amid rumors that Normal People star Paul Mescal and singer Phoebe Bridgers broke up after two years of dating, the actor addressed the chatter. See why he wants people to “shut the f--k up.”

Paul Mescal wants to keep the chatter around his relationship status as normal as possible.
 
Amid speculation that he and singer Phoebe Bridgers called it quits after two years of dating, the actor is tempted to set the record straight.

"But I don't think that's a wise thing to do," he told Vanity Fair in an article published Feb. 15. "When Normal People came out, I was very forthright in interviews, and it didn't actually serve me. But the temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f--k up. This is my life. This is what's going on. Or this is what's not going on.'"

While Paul noted that he feels the love and support from fans, moving forward, he, instead, intends on keeping the details of his personal life close to his chest.

"As much as I can, that's going to be my life that is private," he continued. "That's a difficult thing to achieve. But giving strangers an answer about my life doesn't actually help me. It's like a quick boost of serotonin, being like, ‘I've said what I need to say.' And then it's just Twitter fodder."

In May 2020, the Academy Award nominee, 27, first sparked romance rumors with the "Kyoto" performer, 28, after a flirty exchange on Twitter about Paul's show, Normal People, caught the eyes of fans.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

More than a year later, the duo made their red carpet debut in November 2021, which was then followed by the two attending the Met Gala together just six months later in May 2022.

But by the end of last year, fans were convinced the pair were no longer together after Phoebe's lyrics for her collaboration with SZA, "Ghost in the Machine," seemed to allude to a breakup.  

As for Phoebe, she has not yet commented on the speculation surrounding their split.

