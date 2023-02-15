Paul Mescal Addresses Phoebe Bridgers Breakup Speculation

Watch : Phoebe Bridgers Glams Up Skeleton Dress at 2021 GRAMMYs

Paul Mescal wants to keep the chatter around his relationship status as normal as possible.



Amid speculation that he and singer Phoebe Bridgers called it quits after two years of dating, the actor is tempted to set the record straight.

"But I don't think that's a wise thing to do," he told Vanity Fair in an article published Feb. 15. "When Normal People came out, I was very forthright in interviews, and it didn't actually serve me. But the temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f--k up. This is my life. This is what's going on. Or this is what's not going on.'"

While Paul noted that he feels the love and support from fans, moving forward, he, instead, intends on keeping the details of his personal life close to his chest.

"As much as I can, that's going to be my life that is private," he continued. "That's a difficult thing to achieve. But giving strangers an answer about my life doesn't actually help me. It's like a quick boost of serotonin, being like, ‘I've said what I need to say.' And then it's just Twitter fodder."