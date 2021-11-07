Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers Seem to Confirm Romance With Cute Red Carpet Moment

Watch : Phoebe Bridgers Glams Up Skeleton Dress at 2021 GRAMMYs

New couple alert?! All signs point to yes.

Singer Phoebe Bridgers and Normal People star Paul Mescal appeared to confirm they're dating. After sparking romance rumors for nearly a year and a half, the two stepped out in style to attend the 10th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 6.

To celebrate the fanciful affair, Phoebe wore a vibrant red plaid skirt that she paired with a beige blouse, which featured sheer lace material and ruffled sleeves. The "Moon Song" artist tied her Gucci outfit together with a bright red lip and a copper-colored smoky eye.

As for Paul? The Lost Daughter star looked as suave as ever in a black-and-white tuxedo and matching bow tie.

While posing on the red carpet, photographers captured the pair looking at each other lovingly and cozying up to one another. This marked the actor and musician's first official joint public appearance together.