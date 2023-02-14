Louis Vuitton Marks New Era With Pharrell Williams as the New Men's Creative Director

Watch : Pharrell Williams Talks Pusha T & Kendrick Lamar Albums at Grammys

Pharrell Williams' idea of fashion will take center stage.

On Feb. 14, Louis Vuitton revealed that the Grammy winner has officially been named the new Men's Creative Director. This marks a new era for the French luxury brand, as the announcement comes two years after the late Virgil Abloh's untimely death in November 2021.

"Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion, establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years," a spokesperson for Louis Vuitton said in a statement. "The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton's status as a Cultural Maison."

Pharrell's first collection will debut in June 2024 during Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

"I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton," the brand's Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said in a press release. "His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter."