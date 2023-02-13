Come & Get Paul Rudd's Sweet Update on Only Murders Season 3 With Selena Gomez

Watch : Paul Rudd & Michael Douglas Celebrate Marvel Fans at Ant-Man Premiere

Apparently, there's only legends in the building.

At least that's what Paul Rudd has to say about his Only Murders in the Building co-stars. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor recently praised all his new colleagues, calling out longtime pal Selena Gomez in particular.

"It's the most amazing thing to be [a part of] and to be in that room," Rudd told Entertainment Tonight on Feb. 6. "Selena is great and I've worked with Selena, she's a really good friend of mine. I adore her."

Rudd and Gomez previously starred in 2016's The Fundamentals of Caring together, but he also presented her with the Chart-Topper award at Billboard's Women in Music event in 2015. She later participated in his Big Slick celebrity fundraiser in 2019. They reunited onscreen in the Hulu series' season two finale when Gomez's Mabel watched Rudd's character die onstage—opposite Steve Martin's Charles-Haden Savage—during his Broadway play's opening night performance.

The Anchorman actor also celebrated the show's other two leads, noting, "Martin Short and Steve Martin are Mount Rushmore."

Additionally, season three of Only Murders in the Building will also feature Meryl Streep as well as Andrea Martin, reprising her role from season two (Jesse Williams is also set to appear).