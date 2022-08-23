Paul Rudd Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Warning: spoilers below!
Paul Rudd is moving into the Arconia!
The beloved actor made a surprise appearance in the season two finale of Only Murders in the Building, playing Broadway star Ben Glenroy. His character was one of the actors in Oliver's (Martin Short) new play and was supposed to star alongside Charles (Steve Martin). However, on opening night, Ben spoke one line before dying on stage.
That's not the last fans will see of the character, though. Only Murders in the Building co-creator John Hoffman confirmed Aug. 23 that Paul will star in season three. "Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of season two as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about," Hoffman said in a statement, "and see in our upcoming season three—as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!"
Paul's appearance in season three will see him reunite with his Fundamentals of Caring co-star Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel in Only Murders. Coincidentally, in the 2016 film, Paul also played a character named Ben, a caregiver for Trevor (Craig Roberts), a disabled teen. When the duo go on a road trip across America, they befriend Selena's character Dot.
It's likely Paul won't be the only A-lister appearing in Only Murders' third season. The Hulu series frequently books high-profile celebs, with season two guest starring Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer and Cara Delvingne.
Perhaps Paul will recruit some of his friends from Marvel...
Only Murders in the Building is streaming now on Hulu.