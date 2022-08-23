TV Scoop Awards 2022

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Paul Rudd Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Paul Rudd has booked a role on Only Murders in the Building season three after making a cameo in the season two finale.

By Cydney Contreras Aug 23, 2022 2:32 PMTags
TVSelena GomezPaul RuddSteve MartinMartin ShortCelebrities
Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success

Warning: spoilers below!

Paul Rudd is moving into the Arconia!

The beloved actor made a surprise appearance in the season two finale of Only Murders in the Building, playing Broadway star Ben Glenroy. His character was one of the actors in Oliver's (Martin Short) new play and was supposed to star alongside Charles (Steve Martin). However, on opening night, Ben spoke one line before dying on stage. 

That's not the last fans will see of the character, though. Only Murders in the Building co-creator John Hoffman confirmed Aug. 23 that Paul will star in season three. "Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of season two as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about," Hoffman said in a statement, "and see in our upcoming season three—as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!"

photos
Only Murders in the Building Costume Secrets

Paul's appearance in season three will see him reunite with his Fundamentals of Caring co-star Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel in Only Murders. Coincidentally, in the 2016 film, Paul also played a character named Ben, a caregiver for Trevor (Craig Roberts), a disabled teen. When the duo go on a road trip across America, they befriend Selena's character Dot. 

Zade Rosenthal/Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock

It's likely Paul won't be the only A-lister appearing in Only Murders' third season. The Hulu series frequently books high-profile celebs, with season two guest starring Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer and Cara Delvingne

Perhaps Paul will recruit some of his friends from Marvel...

Only Murders in the Building is streaming now on Hulu. 

Trending Stories

1

Girlfriend of Late Football Player Spencer Webb Shares She's Pregnant

2

Meghan Markle Shares Terrifying Moment Archie's Nursery Caught on Fire

3

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Girlfriend of Late Football Player Spencer Webb Shares She's Pregnant

2

Meghan Markle Shares Terrifying Moment Archie's Nursery Caught on Fire

3

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video

4

Rebecca Gayheart Feels “Blessed” During Family Vacation With Eric Dane

5

Watch Lori Vallow’s Son Confront His Mom in Sins of our Mother