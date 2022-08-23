Paul Rudd Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Watch : Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success

Warning: spoilers below!

Paul Rudd is moving into the Arconia!

The beloved actor made a surprise appearance in the season two finale of Only Murders in the Building, playing Broadway star Ben Glenroy. His character was one of the actors in Oliver's (Martin Short) new play and was supposed to star alongside Charles (Steve Martin). However, on opening night, Ben spoke one line before dying on stage.

That's not the last fans will see of the character, though. Only Murders in the Building co-creator John Hoffman confirmed Aug. 23 that Paul will star in season three. "Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of season two as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about," Hoffman said in a statement, "and see in our upcoming season three—as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!"