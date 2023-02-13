Robin Wright and Sean Penn's Son Hopper Weighs in On the Nepo Baby Debate

Watch : Hailey Bieber Claps Back at Internet With 'Nepo Baby' T-Shirt

When it comes to Hollywood's ongoing nepotism baby debate, actor Hopper Penn—the son of Robin Wright and Sean Penn—doesn't give it much thought.

As he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker while chatting about his new film Devil's Peak, in which he stars alongside his mom and Billy Bob Thornton. "Honestly it doesn't affect me."

"I'm like, 'If you like it, cool. If you don't, great. And if you think that there's nepotism going on, I really don't care because I'm gonna do the work just as professional as everybody else," the 29-year-old added, "'and I'm not gonna come there and do it half-ass because I'm working with my dad, I'm working with my mom.'"

That being said, Hopper admitted that he didn't have to audition for his first film, 2016's The Last Face, which was directed by his father, Sean. "That can be a form of it, but I wasn't treated any differently," he explained, before joking that the Oscar winner was "the same nightmare to work with that everybody had to work with," albeit, "a great nightmare."