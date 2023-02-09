Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Massive Engagement Ring From Fiancé Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens confirmed her engagement to Cole Tucker by showing off her gorgeous engagement ring from the baseball player. Take a look at the diamond sparkler.

Watch: Vanessa Hudgens Engaged to Baseball Player Cole Tucker

Is Vanessa Hudgens ready to show off her new bling? You can bet on it.

The High School Musical alum confirmed her engagement to Cole Tucker by sharing photos of her diamond sparkler from the baseball player. In a series of snaps posted on Feb. 9, the 34-year-old was pictured flashing a ring on her left hand as Cole, 26, wrapped his arms around her waist.

Vanessa also posted a close-up of the jewelry, which appeared to be an oval-shaped diamond resting on a thin gold band. The glitzy bauble matched the photo's backdrop of the Paris night sky.

"YES," the actress wrote in the caption alongside a white heart emoji. "We couldn't be happier."

The comments section was quickly flooded with well-wishes for the couple, with Vanessa's Spring Breakers co-star Ashley Benson writing, "Love you guys."

Meanwhile, Sarah Hyland expressed her excitement by quoting "Thank Goodness" from the Wicked musical. "Couldn't be happier," she commented. "Right here, Look what we've got, A fairy-tale plot, Our very own happy ending."

Julianne Hough added, "That's right baby!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!"

Vanessa and Cole first sparked romance rumors back in November 2020, when they were spotted on date in Los Angeles. The two made things Instagram official by the following Valentine's Day, with Vanessa captioning a snapshot of her kissing the MLB star, "It's you, it's me, it's us."

Weeks later, Cole publicly addressed his relationship with Vanessa for the first time. "I've got a girlfriend and she's cool," he told CBS Pittsburgh in March 2021. "I love her."

 

Instagram

So, how did they meet? Like many couples who got together over the pandemic, Vanessa said she first laid eyes on Cole during a Zoom meeting with a meditation group. "I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you,'" she recalled during a 2021 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "So, I think there is no shame in making the first move."

For more on their love story, including a look at Vanessa's engagement ring, keep scrolling.

Instagram
February 2022: Engaged!

Vanessa and Cole confirmed their engagement on Feb. 9, sharing a picture of the actress rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger. "YES," the Instagram post read. "We couldn't be happier."

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
December 2022: Holiday Spirit

"Merry af," Vanessa captioned this Instagram photo.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
October 2022: Happy Halloween

"Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne
October 2022: Dinner Date

The two attend the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
September 2022: Play Ball

The actress appears with her partner on the baseball field.

Instagram
April 2022: MLB Opening Day

Happy opening day my [king]," Vanessa captioned this Instagram tribute to her partner, a Pittsburgh Pirates player at the time, which she shared on the MLB's opening day in 2022.

Instagram
February 2022: Valentine's Day

"Happy vday from us crazies," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
February 2022: John Mayer Concert

The two watch John Mayer perform at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
February 2022: SAG Awards

The two walk the carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere in NYC

The two attend the premiere of the Netflix movie in New York City.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

The two attend the premiere of the film, starring Vanessa, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif.

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

Vanessa shared her first Instagram photo with Cole on Valentine's Day 2021, three months after the two sparked romance rumors with a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. She captioned the pic, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

