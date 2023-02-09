Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Massive Engagement Ring From Fiancé Cole Tucker

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Engaged to Baseball Player Cole Tucker

Is Vanessa Hudgens ready to show off her new bling? You can bet on it.

The High School Musical alum confirmed her engagement to Cole Tucker by sharing photos of her diamond sparkler from the baseball player. In a series of snaps posted on Feb. 9, the 34-year-old was pictured flashing a ring on her left hand as Cole, 26, wrapped his arms around her waist.

Vanessa also posted a close-up of the jewelry, which appeared to be an oval-shaped diamond resting on a thin gold band. The glitzy bauble matched the photo's backdrop of the Paris night sky.

"YES," the actress wrote in the caption alongside a white heart emoji. "We couldn't be happier."

The comments section was quickly flooded with well-wishes for the couple, with Vanessa's Spring Breakers co-star Ashley Benson writing, "Love you guys."

Meanwhile, Sarah Hyland expressed her excitement by quoting "Thank Goodness" from the Wicked musical. "Couldn't be happier," she commented. "Right here, Look what we've got, A fairy-tale plot, Our very own happy ending."

Julianne Hough added, "That's right baby!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!"