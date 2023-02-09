How Roseanne Barr Really Felt About Her Character Being Killed Off The Conners

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Roseanne Barr is getting candid about her eponymous character's fate.

The comedian didn't hold back in sharing her response to her Roseanne character being killed off in the sitcom's 2018 spinoff The Conners.

"When they killed my character off, that was a message to me, knowing that I'm mentally ill or have mental health issues, that they did want me to commit suicide," Barr told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Feb. 9. "They killed my character, and my character. And all of that was to say thank you for bringing 28 million viewers, which they never had before and will never see again. Because they can kiss my ass."

The 70-year-old was fired from the Roseanne revival—which re-branded as The Conners in the aftermath of Barr's departure—after she posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to Barack Obama. In the series premiere of The Conners in 2018, it was revealed that the character Roseanne had died of an opioid overdose.

As for her former cast mates—including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert—Barr has struggled to reckon with how they handled her firing.