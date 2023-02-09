VPR's Scheana Shay Reveals How She's Helping Pal Lala Kent Find Love After Randall Emmett Split

Watch : Scheana Shay Plays Wingwoman to Lala Kent at Vanderpump Rules Premiere

Scheana Shay is on a mission to find her bestie Lala Kent a new man.

And it seems the Bravo star's quest has been successful so far. As she exclusively told E! News at Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere, "I did pick up her man to come to this party tonight."

As she went on clarify, "He's not a new boyfriend, just a man with her tonight." And as it turns out, Scheana didn't have to look very find Lala—who split from ex Randall Emmett in October 2021—a potential new romance.

"We're neighbors," Scheana—whose August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies will be featured on the new season of VPR—said of Lala's date, "so we carpooled."

When asked about her love life on the VPR premiere red carpet, Lala preferred to keep the details to herself, telling E! News, "I am single and I'm definitely mingling, and that's all I'm gonna say."

Regardless, Scheana was happy to give her co-star's date her stamp of approval. "I like him, so we'll see," the 37-year-old stated. "We'll see how much potential he really has. But, for now, it's fun and we like him."