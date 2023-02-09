VPR's Scheana Shay Reveals How She's Helping Pal Lala Kent Find Love After Randall Emmett Split

Scheana Shay is on a mission to find her bestie Lala Kent a new man.
And it seems the Bravo star's quest has been successful so far. As she exclusively told E! News at Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere, "I did pick up her man to come to this party tonight."
As she went on clarify, "He's not a new boyfriend, just a man with her tonight." And as it turns out, Scheana didn't have to look very find Lala—who split from ex Randall Emmett in October 2021—a potential new romance.
"We're neighbors," Scheana—whose August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies will be featured on the new season of VPR—said of Lala's date, "so we carpooled."
When asked about her love life on the VPR premiere red carpet, Lala preferred to keep the details to herself, telling E! News, "I am single and I'm definitely mingling, and that's all I'm gonna say."
Regardless, Scheana was happy to give her co-star's date her stamp of approval. "I like him, so we'll see," the 37-year-old stated. "We'll see how much potential he really has. But, for now, it's fun and we like him."
And while Scheana noted that she's "in such a good place with the majority of the cast" at the moment—including Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy and Tom Schwartz—she appreciates her friendship with Lala now more than ever.
"Lala and I have such a different bond now," she told E! News, "having babies the same age, we're best friends, our moms are best friends, our babies are best friends." Scheana and Brock share 22-month-old daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, while Lala and Randall are parents to daughter Ocean Emmett Kent.
But when it comes to giving their kids another playmate, Scheana stated that she and Brock don't plan on welcoming baby No. 2 "anytime soon."
Check out her full interview above, and hear more from Scheana and the VPR cast on E! News tonight at 11 p.m. on E!.
Vanderpump Rules season 10 premieres tonight, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)