Randall Emmett Seemingly Responds Following Allegations From Ambyr Childers

Randall Emmett shared a rather cryptic message.
Amid allegations from ex-wife Ambyr Childers, Emmett shared an Oct. 28 Instagram Story that read, "Always choose the High Road There is less Traffic And the View is much Better."
Emmett's post comes just two days after Childers—who he shares daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 8, with—filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order against him.
In the court documents obtained by E! News, the You actress alleged that she was sent an email on Oct. 21 which included conversations between Emmett and his attorney, Ben Valencia. In the email, Childers claimed Emmett and Valencia wrote about needing "real money" to "take this c--t out once and for all"—a conversation she believes is about her.
Childers request for an emergency temporary order was denied by a judge, who cited lack of proof, per the Los Angeles Times. However, a hearing has been scheduled for November. In response, a rep for Emmett told E! News that the producer is "pleased the court recognized there was no merit to these claims and denied the request."
E! News has reached out to Childers' lawyer and Valencia for comment and has not heard back.
Childers is not the only ex who recently discussed their relationship with Emmett. His ex-fiancée Lala Kent recently opened up about the physical and emotional impact their 2021 split had on her.
"A year ago I had my ducks in a row and it was time to execute my game plan of escaping a toxic and unsafe place” the Vanderpump Rules alum, who shares 19-month-old daughter Ocean with Emmet, wrote on Instagram Story Oct. 27. “I didn't know what my future would hold. I lost 30 pounds from the stress and the trauma."
Kent previously alleged in a May that after Emmett caught wind of her plan to pack her bags and leave, he made efforts to ban her from leaving the house with their daughter. Kent said that this included sending people "to watch" her.
In response, a spokesperson for Emmett told E! News, "These claims are completely fabricated, and it's disappointing that Lala continues to make up stories eight months after their break-up."
E! News has reached out to reps for Kent and Emmett and hasn't received a comment.