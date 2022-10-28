Randall Emmett Seemingly Responds Following Allegations From Ambyr Childers

Watch : Randall Emmett's Ex Wife Files Restraining Order Against Him

Randall Emmett shared a rather cryptic message.

Amid allegations from ex-wife Ambyr Childers, Emmett shared an Oct. 28 Instagram Story that read, "Always choose the High Road There is less Traffic And the View is much Better."

Emmett's post comes just two days after Childers—who he shares daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 8, with—filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order against him.

In the court documents obtained by E! News, the You actress alleged that she was sent an email on Oct. 21 which included conversations between Emmett and his attorney, Ben Valencia. In the email, Childers claimed Emmett and Valencia wrote about needing "real money" to "take this c--t out once and for all"—a conversation she believes is about her.

Childers request for an emergency temporary order was denied by a judge, who cited lack of proof, per the Los Angeles Times. However, a hearing has been scheduled for November. In response, a rep for Emmett told E! News that the producer is "pleased the court recognized there was no merit to these claims and denied the request."