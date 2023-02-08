VPR's Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Share Relationship Update After Season 10 Kiss

Watch : Tom Schwartz's World "Turned Upside Down" After Raquel Kiss

Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss are kissing and telling.

The Vanderpump Rules co-stars sent fans into a frenzy after it was reported they locked lips while filming season 10 last year. Now, the two Bravolebrities are revealing where their relationship stands today ahead of the show's Feb. 8 premiere.

"We're not dating, but we're really good friends," Raquel exclusively said on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!). "I really enjoy his company and he's a great guy."

Tom jokingly echoed, "I am single, I am not ready to mingle. Although I am not looking for love, I am falling in love with myself again, but not in an egotistical way."

The TomTom co-owner also addressed his ex-wife Katie Maloney unhappy response after finding out about their hookup, which he called "shocking."

"When I did it it felt so innocent, I didn't think anything of it," he explained to E!. "It was like a fun little whimsical kiss and then all of a sudden my world got turned upside down."