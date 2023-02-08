Exclusive

VPR's Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Share Relationship Update After Season 10 Kiss

Feb 08, 2023
Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss are kissing and telling.

The Vanderpump Rules co-stars sent fans into a frenzy after it was reported they locked lips while filming season 10 last year. Now, the two Bravolebrities are revealing where their relationship stands today ahead of the show's Feb. 8 premiere.

"We're not dating, but we're really good friends," Raquel exclusively said on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!). "I really enjoy his company and he's a great guy."

Tom jokingly echoed, "I am single, I am not ready to mingle. Although I am not looking for love, I am falling in love with myself again, but not in an egotistical way."

The TomTom co-owner also addressed his ex-wife Katie Maloney unhappy response after finding out about their hookup, which he called "shocking."

"When I did it it felt so innocent, I didn't think anything of it," he explained to E!. "It was like a fun little whimsical kiss and then all of a sudden my world got turned upside down."

Vanderpump Rules Season 10: Everything We Know

However, the reality star said the Raquel kiss helped him find confidence following his and Katie's 2022 divorce after over a decade together.

"It was kind of a transformative kiss," Tom admitted. "Maybe it broke some sort of curse or something because after that I just started rebounding. I started flourishing a little."

As for where he and Katie stand today, he shared, "I'm really happy to say it's good, because it wasn't good for a while. It hit a rough patch sometime around the kiss heard around the world, but I feel like we're back on track. I feel like we're good friends again and that friendship is super important to me. I always want to to be in my life. Of course, it's never going to be like it was before, I know that, but I do value her friendship a lot."

The same can't be said for Raquel, who described her and Katie's current status as "not well."

"I saw her on Sunday at Ariana [Madix]'s party that she had at TomTom for her drink from home cocktail line," she revealed. "I went over to say hi and I just got an intense death glare."

Vanderpump Rules returns Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Hear more from the VPR cast tonight at 11 p.m. on E! News.

