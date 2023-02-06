Rumor Has It Adele Was the Most Popular Star at the 2023 Grammys

Watch : Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name

There was one star several celebs had to say hello to at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Even before she took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance at the Feb. 5 award ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Adele earned herself the title of social butterfly.

Seated at the same table as Lizzo, Adele and her fellow Album of the Year nominee shared several candid moments. Plus, she snapped pics with stars such as H.E.R. and Beyoncé, the latter of whom now holds the title of the most-awarded artist in Grammys history. (See the full list of winners here.)

No to mention, Dwayne Johnson and the "Easy On Me" singer—who attended the awards with her boyfriend Rich Paul—fangirled over each other before the actor called Adele his "best friend."

On stage to accept her award, she said she was "just looking forward to coming tonight" before thanking her 10-year-old son Angelo Adkins. Then, she shared the hilarious advice her boyfriend gave her.