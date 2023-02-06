2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners

Rumor Has It Adele Was the Most Popular Star at the 2023 Grammys

From Dwayne Johnson to Beyoncé, see all of Adele's candid celebrity interactions at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.

By Paige Strout Feb 06, 2023
Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name

There was one star several celebs had to say hello to at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Even before she took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance at the Feb. 5 award ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Adele earned herself the title of social butterfly.

Seated at the same table as Lizzo, Adele and her fellow Album of the Year nominee shared several candid moments. Plus, she snapped pics with stars such as H.E.R. and Beyoncé, the latter of whom now holds the title of the most-awarded artist in Grammys history. (See the full list of winners here.)

No to mention, Dwayne Johnson and the "Easy On Me" singer—who attended the awards with her boyfriend Rich Paul—fangirled over each other before the actor called Adele his "best friend." 

On stage to accept her award, she said she was "just looking forward to coming tonight" before thanking her 10-year-old son Angelo Adkins. Then, she shared the hilarious advice her boyfriend gave her.

photos
Grammys 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

"Richie, he said, 'Don't cry. If you win anything tonight, don't cry,'" she joked, "and here I am crying."

From posing with Miranda Lambert to chatting with Shania Twain and Rita Wilson, see Adele's memorable Grammy interactions below.

Dwayne Johnson & Adele
Adele & Dwayne Johnson
Adele & Dwayne Johnson
Lizzo & Adele
Lizzo & Adele
Adele & Lizzo
Adele, Beyoncé & Lizzo
Adele, H.E.R. & Lizzo
Rita Wilson & Adele
Miranda Lambert & Adele
Miranda Lambert & Adele
Adele & Shania Twain

Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 6, at 11 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

