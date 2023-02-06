2023 Grammys

2023 Grammys

Why Chrissy Teigen Wasn't at the 2023 Grammys With Husband John Legend

Find out why Chrissy Teigen skipped out on attending the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5 with husband John Legend, who was nominated for Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Chrissy Teigen is always cheering on her husband…even from the comfort of her own home.

The star did not join John Legend at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and that's because she has her hands full with newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens. John and Chrissy—who also share kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4—welcomed their third child together on Jan. 13, over two years after Chrissy suffered a pregnancy loss in October 2020.

Sharing a sweet pic with her newborn on Instagram, Chrissy wrote, "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol."

Already a 12-time Grammy winner, John scored three nominations this year for Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "GOD DID" with DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z and Fridayy. (See the full list of winners here.)

After he and Chrissy revealed their daughter's name to fans on Jan. 19, John exclusively revealed on the Feb. 1 episode of E! News that the name Esti shares a surprising connection to his family.

"It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther," he shared. "It wasn't intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, 'Oh, my great-grandmother's name was Esther.'"

Not to mention, Esti's middle name also has a familial tie. "We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine," John noted. "So, it's a lot of my family in the name."

As for how Luna and Miles are adjusting to their family's new addition? "As soon as Esti arrived, they're just exploding with love and joy, and they're so caring and loving toward her," John told E! News on Feb. 2. "They want to hold her, they want to kiss her and it's really exciting."

