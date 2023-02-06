Why Chrissy Teigen Wasn't at the 2023 Grammys With Husband John Legend

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share First Photo of Baby Esti's Face

Chrissy Teigen is always cheering on her husband…even from the comfort of her own home.

The star did not join John Legend at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and that's because she has her hands full with newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens. John and Chrissy—who also share kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4—welcomed their third child together on Jan. 13, over two years after Chrissy suffered a pregnancy loss in October 2020.

Sharing a sweet pic with her newborn on Instagram, Chrissy wrote, "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol."

Already a 12-time Grammy winner, John scored three nominations this year for Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "GOD DID" with DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z and Fridayy. (See the full list of winners here.)