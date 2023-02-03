2 of Your Favorite New TV Shows Just Got Renewed for Second Seasons

AMC and Paramount+ just gave season two renewals to two of their top new series. Find out which television shows you'll be seeing more of!

Watch: Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren on "VIGOROUS" Yellowstone Prequel 1923

Whether their pickups were brewed up or lassoed up, it looks like Mayfair Witches and 1923 are here to stay.

That's because AMC and Paramount+ each just renewed their freshman series, respectively, for second seasons on Feb. 3. Both shows are currently halfway through their debut outings.

1923 is the latest entry in Taylor Sheridan's ever-expanding Yellowstone universe. It stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as an even earlier generation of the original show's Dutton family as they deal with life in 1920s Montana just before the Great Depression.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, Brian Geraghty, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Isabel May, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph and Timothy Dalton also star. The Paramount+ prequel has aired four episodes since its December 2022 debut and will be returning from its winter hiatus on Feb. 5.

Also returning with a new episode on Feb. 5 is Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. AMC's new series stars Alexandra Daddario as a neurosurgeon who must suspend her disbelief when she learns she's actually the latest in line of a dynasty of witches. The series also stars Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston and Harry Hamlin and has aired four episodes as well since its Jan. 8 premiere.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide

President of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks Dan McDermott celebrated the renewal of AMC+'s No. 1 new series in a statement.

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

"We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the incredibly strong reception to Interview [with the Vampire], and can't wait to bring the fans second seasons of both series in this rich, vibrant and expanding universe based on the works of Anne Rice," he shared. "In a business in which 'nobody knows anything,' we knew what we were hoping for in terms of building a television franchise around these remarkable characters and stories, and to see these shows arrive and captivate viewers in the way they have is so gratifying and energizing for everyone involved, and there is so much yet to come."

Catch up on the first seasons of Mayfair Witches on AMC+ and 1923 on Paramount+.

And in the meantime, take a look at all the latest renewed, canceled and concluding series, below:

