See Harry Hamlin Handle a Snake During a Foot Rub in New Mayfair Witches Preview

Sorry, Lisa Rinna, but we need to talk about Harry Hamlin.

The actor, who has been married to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star since 1997, is set to star in Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches on AMC and AMC+ Jan. 8—and we couldn't be more excited. Why? Well, in this exclusive look at the supernatural series' premiere, we got a peek at Hamlin's character, Cortland Mayfair, who appears to be a suave gentleman with potentially sinister undertones.

Case in point: In the sneak peek, Cortland pets a "so beautiful" snake as he receives an unexpected foot rub in the middle of a masquerade party.

Intriguing, right? But it seems Cortland is more than just an eccentric socialite. After being presented with three young gentlemen, Cortland selects the tallest one and suspiciously states, "I have a job for you."

As for what that job is, we'll have to tune in to the premiere to find out.