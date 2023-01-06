The White Lotus’ Alexandra Daddario Reflects on Meeting “Wonderful” Husband Andrew Form

Watch : Alexandra Daddario GLAMBOT: BTS at 2022 Emmys

Alexandra Daddario's first date with Andrew Form was pure magic.

In a preview for an upcoming interview with Sunday Today, the Mayfair Witches star reflected on her and her producer husband's love story, remarking that their first date "sounds like a Nora Ephron movie."

"We did actually have our first date right next door at the Greenwich Hotel and totally locked down for COVID," Alexandra told Willie Geist in the preview clip. "I think we were the only people. And then on our second date, we did the same thing at the hotel because there was nowhere to go. And we just took over the Greenwich Hotel."

The 36-year-old, who married Andrew, 53, in June 2022, also touched upon her new life as a wife and stepmom to Andrew's two kids Julian, 9, and Rowan, 6—whom he shares with ex-wife Jordana Brewster—sharing that it was a role she had been excited to take on since childhood.

"I've always wanted to be a mom and be married," she explained. "I think from when I was young, I've never been scared of monogamy or settling down or anything like that."