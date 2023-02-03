Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Stylish Dress She Still Has From '90s Date With Ex Brad Pitt

Some things never go out of style—like a look back at Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt's romance.
While they broke up almost three decades ago, the Goop mogul recently shared the dress she still has from their time together.
The clothing item was revealed in a Feb. 2 YouTube video for her lifestyle brand. While going through the archived clothes she keeps in a storage facility, Paltrow came across the ensemble she wore to the premiere of her 1996 movie The Pallbearer.
"This is a '90s Calvin Klein dress I think I wore to a premiere or something when I was going out with Brad Pitt," she said in the Feb. 2 clip. "Very '90s, you know, shirtdress kind of thing. It's, like, slouchy. It's relaxed. It's giving that very '90s, 'I don't give a f--k.'"
Paltrow, 50, and Pitt, 59, dated after co-starring in the 1995 movie Se7en. They got engaged but broke up in 1997.
Both would later tie the knot with other stars. Pitt wed Jennifer Aniston in 2000, but they divorced in 2005. He also exchanged vows with Angelina Jolie in 2014. However, she filed for divorce in 2016, and they were declared legally single in 2019.
Paltrow married Chris Martin—with whom she shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16—in 2003. But in 2014, the actress and the Coldplay singer announced they'd decided to "consciously uncouple" and finalized their divorce two years later. She is now married to Brad Falchuk, whom she wed in 2018.
"I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry," Paltrow told Pitt in a June 2022 conversation for Goop. "It just took me 20 years."
Still, the exes have remained pals. As Pitt told her in their joint Goop piece, "It's lovely to have you as a friend now," with him adding "I do love you." And Paltrow agreed, replying, "I love you so much."
This wasn't the only interesting piece shown in the closet tour. Paltrow also gave viewers a peek at the G.H. Bass loafers she wore when she starred in the 2001 movie The Royal Tenenbaums, the pink Manolo Blahnik shoes she donned when she won the Oscar for her Shakespeare in Love performance in 1999 and the Gucci dress she wore when she and Falchuk got engaged in in 2017.
"This is the dress I was wearing when Brad proposed to me actually," she said. "We were in Italy. We climbed up to a roof deck thing and he surprised me."