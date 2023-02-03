Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Stylish Dress She Still Has From '90s Date With Ex Brad Pitt

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Taught Brad Pitt This Skincare Hack

Some things never go out of style—like a look back at Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt's romance.

While they broke up almost three decades ago, the Goop mogul recently shared the dress she still has from their time together.

The clothing item was revealed in a Feb. 2 YouTube video for her lifestyle brand. While going through the archived clothes she keeps in a storage facility, Paltrow came across the ensemble she wore to the premiere of her 1996 movie The Pallbearer.

"This is a '90s Calvin Klein dress I think I wore to a premiere or something when I was going out with Brad Pitt," she said in the Feb. 2 clip. "Very '90s, you know, shirtdress kind of thing. It's, like, slouchy. It's relaxed. It's giving that very '90s, 'I don't give a f--k.'"

Paltrow, 50, and Pitt, 59, dated after co-starring in the 1995 movie Se7en. They got engaged but broke up in 1997.