Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt Reflect on Their Breakup Over 20 Years Later

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt agree: Everything happens for a reason.

Which is why the former couple—who split in 1997—can joke about their breakup more than two decades after calling off their engagement. In a conversation featured on Gwyneth's Goop website, the Seven co-stars reflected on their personal history and Brad's bond with her late father Bruce Paltrow.

"Okay, since it's almost Father's Day, I'm going to ask you about Bruce," Gwyneth, whose dad passed away in 2002, said. "I'll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, 'You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you're gaining a son. Like, I'm gaining a son.' What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn't get married, unfortunately?"

Looking back on his relationship with Gwyneth's dad, Brad said Bruce had a profound effect on him. As he explained, Bruce "really fostered your voice, your independence. He carved the way for you guys to be who you are. And I think that's so important to parenting, you know? So the child is free to find out who they are and what they love and what they don't. You guys were just so free in your conversations. And witty. And intelligent. And funny as f--k."