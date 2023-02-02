Sex/Life Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date—and a Super Steamy Teaser

Watch : Why "Sex/Life" Is Kim Kardashian's New Favorite Show

Sex sells—and we're sold on Sex/Life.

It's been more than one-and-a-half years since Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos' love triangle last graced our screens, but Netflix is officially ready to steam things up again.

That's because the streamer just dropped both a teaser and a premiere date for the second season after months of build-up. Turns out, season two will officially be available for your viewing pleasure March 2.

"Not everyone has it, the desire to wake up, stop sleepwalking through our lives," Shahi's voiceover says in the clip released Feb. 2. "To stop trying to do the right thing, while denying our truth. But those of us who do, we tread in dangerous waters."

It ends, "Because once you wake up, once you get even just a tiny taste, there's no going back."

The show's main threesome will once again be joined by Margaret Odette, Li Jun Li and Jonathan Sadowski, as well as new additions Dylan Bruce, Cleo Anthony, Wallis Day, Darius Homayoun and Craig Bierko.