Beyoncé Announces Renaissance Tour and We're Already Crazy in Love

Hold up! Did you hear that Beyoncé is going on tour? Well, ring the alarm with excitement and get the details on her 2023 Renaissance World Tour.

Watch: Beyonce Performs First Concert in Over 4 Years at Dubai Resort

Get in formation because Beyoncé is going on tour.

Queen Bey announced her 2023 Renaissance World Tour on Feb. 1, and, of course, she broke the news in a way that was truly ***flawless.

Taking to Instagram, Beyoncé posted a picture of herself wearing a sparkly silver ensemble and matching cowgirl hat as she sat on a metallic steed and the name of the tour appeared above.

Looking to check up on the concert details? According to a press release, Beyoncé will kick off the tour in Europe—starting in Stockholm, Sweden—in May before heading to North America—first Canada and then the United States—in July. Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans and her hometown of Houston are among the U.S. cities she'll be visiting during her 40 shows. According to the release, ticketing will begin Feb. 6, with an exclusive presale for BeyHive members.

If you're getting déjà vu and trying to remember the last time Beyoncé went on tour, it was in 2018 with husband Jay-Z for their On the Run II Tour, which came just a few months after her iconic Coachella performance earlier that year. However, this is her first solo tour in more than six years, with her last one being The Formation World Tour in 2016.

In fact, it's been a minute since Beyoncé has taken the stage in general. On Jan. 21, she sang at the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend in Dubai, marking her first show since 2018, when she performed at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.

Beyonce

Bey released her latest album Renaissance, the first act of a three-part project, in July. And not only was it met with a lot of love from fans, but it also received a total of nine nominations at the 2023 Grammys, including Album of the Year. Tracks "Break My Soul," "Cuff It" "Virgo's Groove" and "Plastic Off the Sofa" also received nods. And with the success of her new album, Beyoncé is now tied with Jay-Z for most Grammy nominations in history with 88 overall.

To see the dates for what it sure to be an irreplaceable experience, scroll on.

Europe

May 10: Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena

May 14: Brussels, BE - King Baudouin Stadium

May 17: Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20: Edinburgh, UK - BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23: Sunderland, UK - Stadium Of Light

May 26: Paris, FR - Stade De France

May 29: London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30: London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 8: Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11: Marseille, FR - Orange Vélodrome

June 15: Cologne, DE - Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17: Amsterdam, NL - Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21: Hamburg, DE - Volksparkstadion

June 24: Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

June 27: Warsaw, PL - PGE Nardowy

North America 

July 8: Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Jul 12: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

Jul 15: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

Jul 17: Louisville, KY - L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Jul 20: Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium

Jul 22: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Stadium

Jul 26: Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Jul 29: East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug 1: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

Aug 3: Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug 5: Washington, DC - Fedex Field

Aug 9: Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

Aug 11: Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 16: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

Aug 18: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

Aug 21: St. Louis, MO - Dome At America's Center

Aug 24: Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Aug 26: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Aug 30: San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium

Sept. 02: Inglewood, CA - Sofi Stadium

Sept. 11: Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13: Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21: Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23: Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA - Caesers Superdome

