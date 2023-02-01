Beyoncé Announces Renaissance Tour and We're Already Crazy in Love

Watch : Beyonce Performs First Concert in Over 4 Years at Dubai Resort

Get in formation because Beyoncé is going on tour.

Queen Bey announced her 2023 Renaissance World Tour on Feb. 1, and, of course, she broke the news in a way that was truly ***flawless.

Taking to Instagram, Beyoncé posted a picture of herself wearing a sparkly silver ensemble and matching cowgirl hat as she sat on a metallic steed and the name of the tour appeared above.

Looking to check up on the concert details? According to a press release, Beyoncé will kick off the tour in Europe—starting in Stockholm, Sweden—in May before heading to North America—first Canada and then the United States—in July. Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans and her hometown of Houston are among the U.S. cities she'll be visiting during her 40 shows. According to the release, ticketing will begin Feb. 6, with an exclusive presale for BeyHive members.

If you're getting déjà vu and trying to remember the last time Beyoncé went on tour, it was in 2018 with husband Jay-Z for their On the Run II Tour, which came just a few months after her iconic Coachella performance earlier that year. However, this is her first solo tour in more than six years, with her last one being The Formation World Tour in 2016.