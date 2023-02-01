Beyoncé Announces Renaissance Tour and We're Already Crazy in Love

Get in formation because Beyoncé is going on tour.
Queen Bey announced her 2023 Renaissance World Tour on Feb. 1, and, of course, she broke the news in a way that was truly ***flawless.
Taking to Instagram, Beyoncé posted a picture of herself wearing a sparkly silver ensemble and matching cowgirl hat as she sat on a metallic steed and the name of the tour appeared above.
Looking to check up on the concert details? According to a press release, Beyoncé will kick off the tour in Europe—starting in Stockholm, Sweden—in May before heading to North America—first Canada and then the United States—in July. Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans and her hometown of Houston are among the U.S. cities she'll be visiting during her 40 shows. According to the release, ticketing will begin Feb. 6, with an exclusive presale for BeyHive members.
If you're getting déjà vu and trying to remember the last time Beyoncé went on tour, it was in 2018 with husband Jay-Z for their On the Run II Tour, which came just a few months after her iconic Coachella performance earlier that year. However, this is her first solo tour in more than six years, with her last one being The Formation World Tour in 2016.
In fact, it's been a minute since Beyoncé has taken the stage in general. On Jan. 21, she sang at the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend in Dubai, marking her first show since 2018, when she performed at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.
Bey released her latest album Renaissance, the first act of a three-part project, in July. And not only was it met with a lot of love from fans, but it also received a total of nine nominations at the 2023 Grammys, including Album of the Year. Tracks "Break My Soul," "Cuff It" "Virgo's Groove" and "Plastic Off the Sofa" also received nods. And with the success of her new album, Beyoncé is now tied with Jay-Z for most Grammy nominations in history with 88 overall.
To see the dates for what it sure to be an irreplaceable experience, scroll on.
Europe
May 10: Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena
May 14: Brussels, BE - King Baudouin Stadium
May 17: Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20: Edinburgh, UK - BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23: Sunderland, UK - Stadium Of Light
May 26: Paris, FR - Stade De France
May 29: London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30: London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 8: Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11: Marseille, FR - Orange Vélodrome
June 15: Cologne, DE - Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17: Amsterdam, NL - Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21: Hamburg, DE - Volksparkstadion
June 24: Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
June 27: Warsaw, PL - PGE Nardowy
North America
July 8: Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Jul 12: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
Jul 15: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
Jul 17: Louisville, KY - L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Jul 20: Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium
Jul 22: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Stadium
Jul 26: Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Jul 29: East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug 1: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
Aug 3: Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug 5: Washington, DC - Fedex Field
Aug 9: Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
Aug 11: Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug 16: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
Aug 18: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
Aug 21: St. Louis, MO - Dome At America's Center
Aug 24: Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Aug 26: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
Aug 30: San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium
Sept. 02: Inglewood, CA - Sofi Stadium
Sept. 11: Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13: Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21: Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23: Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA - Caesers Superdome