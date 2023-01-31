Nathan Lane Teases Futures of Only Murders in the Building and The Gilded Age

Watch : Meryl Streep Joins Selena Gomez on Only Murders in The Building

There's no business like showbusiness—and nobody knows that better than Nathan Lane.

Not only is the actor currently starring in his new Broadway play, Pictures from Home, but two of his TV series are also in the midst of soon returning to screens near you.

Lane teased the eventual second coming of The Gilded Age, in which he plays "the epitome of snobbery," Ward McAllister, during his Jan. 31 appearance on Today. "Season two won't be coming on until September," he revealed. "But that's sort of like being part of a great repertory company. A lot of old friends and people I've loved from afar."

Elsewhere in the world of television, the 66-year-old also discussed what's to come in season three of Only Murders in the Building, for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series as Teddy Dimas.

"They got Meryl Streep—they're filming the third season now—she's joined," Lane shared. "If I can, on a day off, they've asked me to pop in. But it's Meryl, Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams. It's a whole new murder mystery."