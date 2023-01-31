Kindred, Dexter: New Blood, Reboot and More Were All Just Canceled After One Season

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

We have a TV cancelation bloodbath on our hands.

In sweeping changes announced by multiple networks, shows including Hulu's Reboot, Showtime's Dexter: New Blood and FX on Hulu's Kindred have all been canceled after just one season.

Reboot, from Modern Family creator Steven Levitan, starred Johnny Knoxville, Keegan-Michael Key, Paul Reiser, Judy Greer and Rachel Bloom as the ragtag cast of a popular 2000s sitcom forced back together for a, you guessed it, reboot.

Knoxville confirmed the cancelation on Instagram Jan. 30, calling it "pretty unbelievable"—but urged that there is still hope for a second season elsewhere.

"It's not over yet though," he wrote, "as we tend to shop it around and hopefully it will find a home with a studio who believes in and knows how to properly support a new show as it continues to grow."

In addition, Kindred has been canceled after just one season on FX on Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, based on Octavia E. Butler's 1979 novel of the same name, launched all eight episodes on Dec. 13.