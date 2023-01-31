Kindred, Dexter: New Blood, Reboot and More Were All Just Canceled After One Season

Time to free up some space on your DVRs! Get the latest on which of your favorite TV shows have been axed, including Hulu's Reboot, FX's Kindred and Showtime's American Gigolo.

By Daniel Trainor Jan 31, 2023 10:08 PMTags
TVShowtimeModern FamilyJohnny KnoxvilleJudy GreerCelebrities
Watch: Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

We have a TV cancelation bloodbath on our hands.

In sweeping changes announced by multiple networks, shows including Hulu's Reboot, Showtime's Dexter: New Blood and FX on Hulu's Kindred have all been canceled after just one season.

Reboot, from Modern Family creator Steven Levitan, starred Johnny Knoxville, Keegan-Michael Key, Paul ReiserJudy Greer and Rachel Bloom as the ragtag cast of a popular 2000s sitcom forced back together for a, you guessed it, reboot. 

Knoxville confirmed the cancelation on Instagram Jan. 30, calling it "pretty unbelievable"—but urged that there is still hope for a second season elsewhere.

"It's not over yet though," he wrote, "as we tend to shop it around and hopefully it will find a home with a studio who believes in and knows how to properly support a new show as it continues to grow."

In addition, Kindred has been canceled after just one season on FX on Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, based on Octavia E. Butler's 1979 novel of the same name, launched all eight episodes on Dec. 13.

photos
TV Remake, Reboot and Revival Status Check: What's Going on With Your Favorite Shows?

After Paramount Global's Jan. 30 announcement that Showtime wold merge with Paramount+, the network's American Gigolo, Let the Right One In and Dexter: New Blood were all canceled after one season.

While the Dexter revival series is no more, TVLine reports that "a prequel series centered around a young version of the titular antihero" is being explored by Showtime (soon to be called Paramount+ with Showtime).

For the latest on other recent TV cancelations and renewals, keep scrolling.

Getty Images
Canceled: Three Women (Showtime)

The upcoming series Three Women—starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise and Gabrielle Creevy—was canceled before even making it to the air, despite the show being completed. Producers are shopping it around to other netorks.

Pari Dukovic/FX
Canceled: Kindred (FX on Hulu)

Kindred, based on Octavia E. Butler's 1979 novel of the same name, was canceled after one season. All eight episodes premiered on Dec. 13.

Kurt Iswarienko/SHOWTIME
Canceled: Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

Showtime will not be moving forward with its Dexter revival series Dexter: New Blood. It has been canceled after one season.

Warrick Page/SHOWTIME
Canceled: American Gigolo (Showtime)

American Gigolo, the Jon Bernthal-starring adaptation of the 1980 movie of the same name, has been canceled after one season by Showtime.

Showtime
Canceled: Let The Right One In (Showtime)

Let the Right One In, Showtime's adaptation of the 2008 Swedish movie of the same, has been canceled after one season. 

Hulu
Canceled: Reboot (Hulu)

The ensemble comedy starring Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Johnny Knoxville, Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer was canceled by Hulu after one season.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Renewed: La Brea (NBC)

NBC will be heading back to the Tar Pits! La Brea has reportedly been renewed for a third season.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Return to Acapulco when season three premieres on Apple TV+.

Myles Aronowitz/STARZ
Renewed: Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Power Book II: Ghost will have a fourth season at Starz.

Disney+
Canceled: The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

The mystery is over! The Mysterious Benedict Society has been canceled after two seasons.

Starz
Ending: Outlander (Starz)

Claire and Jamie's love story will come to an end with an eighth and final season.

HBO Max
Canceled: Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

According to showrunner Joshua Safran, Gossip Girl will not have a third season on HBO Max. XOXO.

CBS
Renewed: SEAL Team (Paramount+)

Paramount+ has enlisted another season of SEAL Team.

Tyler Golden/Netflix
Renewed: Selling the OC (Netflix)

Netflix is sold on two more seasons of the docusoap series.

Lindsay Sarazin/Hulu
Renewed: Shoresy (Hulu)

Hulu has been so good to us! The streamer renewed Shoresy for a season two.

Noam Galai/Getty Images
Renewed: The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS Stations)

CBS Stations confirmed that The Drew Barrymore Show will have new episodes through 2024.

United Artists/Getty Images
Renewed: Chucky (SyFy)

Chucky will slay for another season!

Estevan Oriol/FX
Ending: Mayans M.C. (FX)

Mayans M.C. will have its final ride with season five.

Netflix
Ending: Mo (Netflix)

Mo's second season will be its last on Netflix.

Katrina Marcinowski/ HBO Max
Renewed: Minx (Starz)

After being canceled by HBO Max in December, Starz picked up the period comedy for a season two.

Michael Yarish /Paramount+
Renewed: Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+)

Wheels up, because Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for a season two.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS
Renewed: Ghosts (CBS)

Our stay at Woodstone Mansion has been extended!

Freeform/Mike Taing
Renewed: grown-ish (Freeform)

black-ish spinoff grown-ish, starring Marcus Scribner, has been renewed for a sixth season on Freeform.

Warner Bros.
Renewed: The Jennifer Hudson Show (Fox)

Fox Television Stations renewed Jennifer Hudson's talk show for a second season Jan. 11.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Renewed: Sherri (Fox)

Fox Television Stations renewed Sherri Shepherd's talk show for two more seasons Jan. 11.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American nabs a sixth season on The CW.

ABC/Matt Sayles
Renewed: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

School will continue to be in session, as Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a third season.

Netflix
Renewed: Too Hot to Handle (Netflix)

Netflix will continue to bring the heat, as Too Hot to Handle has been renewed for a fifth season.

Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Ending: Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

The Walking Dead spinoff series will be coming to an end with its eighth season.

Peacock
Renewed: Bumper in Berlin (Peacock)

Aca-scuse me! Bumper in Berlin is officially returning for a second season.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide

Trending Stories

1

All the Bombshells From Jinger Duggar's Becoming Free Indeed

2

Cry a River Over Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's Sweet Family Album

3
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Gives Rare Look Into Her New Marriage

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

All the Bombshells From Jinger Duggar's Becoming Free Indeed

2

Cry a River Over Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's Sweet Family Album

3
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Gives Rare Look Into Her New Marriage

4

Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations

5
Exclusive

Watch Love is Blind’s SK Propose to Raven All Over Again