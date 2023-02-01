John Legend Reveals the Sentimental Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name

Watch : John Legend Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name

John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence.

The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And though John exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez that the name was Chrissy's idea, it ended up having a surprising family connection.

As he revealed on the Feb. 1 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m.), "It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther."

"It wasn't intentionally after someone," John explained, "but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, 'Oh, my great-grandmother's name was Esther.'"

Esti's middle name also shares ties to another one of John's relatives. "We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine," the 44-year-old shared. "So, it's a lot of my family in the name."

John and Chrissy—who also share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in August 2022, two years after Chrissy experienced a pregnancy loss in October 2021.