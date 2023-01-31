Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 Trailer: SK Proposes to Raven All Over Again

The weddings were just the beginning.
The couples from Love is Blind season three reunite in this exclusive first look at the trailer for Love is Blind: After the Altar, premiering Feb. 10 on Netflix.
Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, who got married in the season three finale, are still going strong. So much so that Alexa wonders, "Are we at a point where we can give marriage advice?"
Whether or not they're qualified, they're certainly around some folks who could use the help, including controversial Cutie connoisseur Cole Barnett (who, yes, mischievously tosses one of the orange fruits in the clip).
"Love can be blind," Cole says in the trailer, "but it was not for me."
With a face-to-face reunion with ex Zanab Jaffrey looming, Cole says, "Am I anticipating drama? One hundred percent!"
But when confronted about his past behavior, particularly the way he treated Zanab on the show, Cole indicates he wants to change, telling Brennon, "I am intending to be a better man."
The biggest surprise, however, comes from Sikiru "SK" Alagbada. When he sees ex-fiancée Raven Ross again, SK not only wants to rekindle things—he proposes to her again (The pair got back together after season three wrapped but announced their decision to go their separate ways in November.)
What could go wrong?
Elsewhere, Bartise Bowden reveals that his rollercoaster of a relationship with Nancy Rodriguez is still, well, a rollercoaster. "I've seen Nancy frequently over the past year," Bartise admits—but the news isn't sitting well with everybody.
"Do you know that emoji poop?" Nancy's mom asks her in the trailer. "That's what [Bartise] is for me."
"A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships," Netflix teases about After the Altar. "Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza. Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"
Find out when all three episodes of Love is Blind: After the Altar drop Feb. 10 on Netflix.