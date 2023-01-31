Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 Trailer: SK Proposes to Raven All Over Again

Watch : Love Is Blind Season 3 Full Aftershow Interviews - EXCLUSIVE

The weddings were just the beginning.

The couples from Love is Blind season three reunite in this exclusive first look at the trailer for Love is Blind: After the Altar, premiering Feb. 10 on Netflix.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, who got married in the season three finale, are still going strong. So much so that Alexa wonders, "Are we at a point where we can give marriage advice?"

Whether or not they're qualified, they're certainly around some folks who could use the help, including controversial Cutie connoisseur Cole Barnett (who, yes, mischievously tosses one of the orange fruits in the clip).

"Love can be blind," Cole says in the trailer, "but it was not for me."

With a face-to-face reunion with ex Zanab Jaffrey looming, Cole says, "Am I anticipating drama? One hundred percent!"

But when confronted about his past behavior, particularly the way he treated Zanab on the show, Cole indicates he wants to change, telling Brennon, "I am intending to be a better man."