Everything We Know About Ted Lasso Season 3: Release Date, New Cast and Finale Plans

Watch : Ted Lasso Cast REACTS to 2022 Emmy Wins

It's the hope that kills you, but have no fear—the third season of Ted Lasso is finally on the horizon!

The two-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Comedy Series returns to Apple TV+ this spring, and things have never been more tenuous for Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and AFC Richmond.

At the end of season two, team kit man-turned-assistant coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) jumped ship for rival West Ham United, which is now owned by Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), the former owner of AFC Richmond who lost the club to ex-wife Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) in their divorce.

In a first look photo released by the streamer Jan. 18, Ted and Nate are seen staring each other down—Ted with his trademark grin, Nate with an ominous scowl—inside an elevator at the West Ham offices.

When it comes to the third season of Ted Lasso, however, the biggest question remains: Is this the end?

Sudeikis and the Ted Lasso creative team, including Brett Goldstein, have long maintained that season three would be the show's swan song. However, when Apple TV+ announced details about the third season earlier this month, the word "final" was nowhere in sight.