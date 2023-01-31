All the Bombshells From Jinger Duggar Vuolo's Book Becoming Free Indeed

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has continued to cut the ties that were binding her to the past.
In her latest book, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, the sixth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 kids repudiates the teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, whose practices she once took as gospel but which she recently referred to as "cult-like."
Not that rejecting the beliefs that defined her adolescence was easy—and deciding to lay it all out on the page was an even bigger leap of faith for the 29-year-old.
"While this is not the first book I've written, it is the most challenging," Jinger, who previously co-authored books with her sisters and husband Jeremy Vuolo, writes in the introduction. "The process has been far more emotionally exhausting than I thought it would be. It's been tough because it's so personal. At times, I've wondered if I should even write it. But I know it's necessary."
She acknowledged that she may upset some people with her take on IBLP and its former leader, Minister Bill Gothard. (One glance at the comments on her Instagram shows that she's followed by supporters and critics alike.)
"When you grow up in a tight-knit community where everyone believes the same things about everything—not just who God is, but also how men and women are supposed to dress
and speak—it's hard to even consider the possibility that what you were taught was wrong," Jinger writes. "My prayer is that this book will help anyone—no matter what community you grew up in or what you were taught—to learn how to honestly examine your beliefs."
But Jinger also hopes the book, written with her friend Corey Williams, will give readers a sense of why, through the "highs and lows, the trials my family has endured, and the changes in what I believe and how I live," her faith is stronger than ever.
Here are the most eye-opening parts of Becoming Free Indeed:
Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear by Jinger Duggar Vuolo
