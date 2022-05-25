Josh Duggar Sentenced to More Than 12 Years in Prison Over Child Pornography Case

Watch : Josh Duggar SENTENCED in Child Pornography Case

Content warning: This story discusses child pornography.

Josh Duggar has received his sentence nearly six months after he was convicted of possessing and receiving child porn.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 34, was sentenced to sentenced to 151 months—almost 12-and-a-half years—in prison by Judge Timothy L. Brooks of the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court on May 25, per TV station KNWA. Josh, the oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, will also be required to a register as a sex offender.

The former TLC star was found guilty of one count receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in December 2021, following a six-day jury trial in Arkansas. Duggar, whose lawyers sought a five-year sentence, maintains his innocence.

Just hours before the sentencing, with the agreement of both the defense and prosecution, the court vacated Duggar's second conviction of possessing child porn without prejudice. Brooks ruled that Duggar did not knowingly distribute pornography and sustained the defense's objection to that potential enhancement to his sentence. The judge also noted to the court that possession is a lesser included offense of the receipt of child pornography.