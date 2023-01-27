Peloton’s Leanne Hainsby Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Leanne Hainsby is opening up about her health.
The peloton instructor shared in a lengthy message on Instagram that she has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer after receiving a diagnosis last year.
"Two days before my best friend's funeral, I found a lump in my breast. That really is a sentence I NEVER imagined writing," the 35-year-old recalled, in the Jan. 27 post. "After multiple scans and appointments with both consultants and cancer nurses and being completely terrified for a few weeks, in August 2022, I was diagnosed with breast cancer."
Noting that she was initially told everything was fine by doctors, the spin instructor added, "I trusted my gut and got a second opinion. That saved my life. Check, and check again."
Leanne went on to explain that while she continued to move forward as normal at Peloton, her life behind the scenes couldn't have been more different, revealing that after her live Wednesday classes her mom would accompany her to chemotherapy.
On why she kept her diagnosis private for so long, she said, "As a peloton instructor a huge part of my role is all about my members, and despite my diagnosis that has always mattered to me hugely."
In her note, Leanne also shared that she and fiancé Benjamin Alldis, a fellow Peloton instructor, were able to complete a round of IVF before she started chemotherapy, as the British National Health Service notes that chemotherapy can impact fertility.
"We weren't mentally prepared, but we got it done," she said. "And we're so grateful."
Fellow Peloton instructors rallied around Leanne, with Sam Yo writing, "Dearest @leannehainsby The strength you give others on a daily basis is just a fraction of the strength you possess inside. We are beyond grateful you give us so much love and light and we shine that love, light and strength back to you. Sending lots of love," and Cody Rigsby commenting, "We love you so much. So proud of your strength and resilience. We are here for you every step of the way."
In addition to his own post in her honor, Ben shared a moving tribute in the comments.
"I love you @leannehainsby," he wrote. "You have shown me time and time again over this last year why i'm the luckiest guy alive that you said yes to marrying me. Showing resilience, grace and still managing to be there for others while you go through this all. Your shining light is shining brighter than ever."