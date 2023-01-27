Peloton’s Leanne Hainsby Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : 8 Kardashian Workouts to Satisfy Your New Year Fitness Goals

Leanne Hainsby is opening up about her health.

The peloton instructor shared in a lengthy message on Instagram that she has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer after receiving a diagnosis last year.

"Two days before my best friend's funeral, I found a lump in my breast. That really is a sentence I NEVER imagined writing," the 35-year-old recalled, in the Jan. 27 post. "After multiple scans and appointments with both consultants and cancer nurses and being completely terrified for a few weeks, in August 2022, I was diagnosed with breast cancer."

Noting that she was initially told everything was fine by doctors, the spin instructor added, "I trusted my gut and got a second opinion. That saved my life. Check, and check again."

Leanne went on to explain that while she continued to move forward as normal at Peloton, her life behind the scenes couldn't have been more different, revealing that after her live Wednesday classes her mom would accompany her to chemotherapy.