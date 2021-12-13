Ryan Reynolds Explains How That Peloton Ad With Chris Noth Was Released Just Like That...

Watch : Should Samantha Have Been KILLED on "And Just Like That"?!

Never underestimate the creative mind of Ryan Reynolds.

It was a wild ride this weekend for pop culture fans who finally got to see the first two episodes of the long-awaited Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… After Mr. Big (Chris Noth) suffered a deadly heart attack in the first episode after completing his 1,000th Peloton exercise bike session, the interactive fitness-program provider was put under the microscope and even saw its stock price fall.

But with help from Ryan's Maximum Effort marketing firm, Peloton was able to create its own story with a viral video.

"By pure luck, we'd been talking to Peloton about our Creative-as-a-Subscription product in the week before this all happened," Ryan shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I literally met Dara [Treseder, CMO of Peloton] for the first time on Dec. 1. She emailed us right after the episode aired and we all knew just what to do."

The actor continued, "We try to do these things in a way where everyone wins—Peloton, Chris and the show itself."