Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married

That's Mrs. Rita Ora!
Months after E! News confirmed that she and Taika Waititi had wed, the singer revealed that they are, in fact, married.
"Yes," Ora said when her marital status was brought up during her Jan. 27 appearance on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. "You know, here we are. Everything happens for a reason, people. I am officially off the market."
Now that they've tied the knot, will Ora take Waititi's last name? "I've definitely thought about it, but I've worked very hard for this Ora name, I have to say," she replied. "But I do believe in sharing the journey. I don't know, I haven't really kind of decided yet."
The "I Will Never Let You Down" artist also gave fans a little insight into the couple's private ceremony.
"It was perfect," she shared. "It was just exactly, exactly how I wanted it. It was just nice and perfect, completely how I wanted it, just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet."
Ora noted she'll "figure out a time to do a big, big party" one day. However, she didn't have to wait too for another celebration as Holden and Theakston threw her a small hen do right in the studio.
A source confirmed to E! News in August that Ora, 32, and Waititi, 47, had exchanged vows. The news came a little more than a year after the musician and the filmmaker sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2021.
While Ora has offered a few glimpses into her romance with Waititi—who shares two kids with his ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley—through interviews and their red carpet appearances, she's letting her true feelings be known through her music.
"I knew that putting out a new single and it really being inspired by sort of where I'm at in my life, I knew the questions were going to come and I just thought I might as well put it in my music," she continued on Heart Breakfast. "So this is the first time I've done something where all the music does the talking really. So, you know, it explains it all in my sort of love story, which is on my album."
In fact, Ora released the wedding-themed music video for her song "You Only Love Me" on Jan. 27, which features cameos from Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Addison Rae, Chelsea Handler, Kristen Stewart and Sharon Stone.
"When all the sort of rumors came out, like is she is she not, I wanted to play on it," she explained. "So this is my version of a wedding that didn't really go to plan, that's my music video. But that's not to say that's what actually happened….I've chosen to keep it kind of more private this sort of experience that I had and just to myself a bit more, but I did want to play on what could've been. So this is what I'm giving to the public on what could've been."
As for the meaning behind the song?
"It's inspired by true events," Ora said. "It's basically about that sort of early period when you start to meet someone. You're like, 'Oh, are we serious? Are we not? Are we exclusive? Like, what's going on?' It was that time for me when I was seeing my partner and I didn't know where we stood but I really just wanted to confess all my [feelings]. You're like, 'Can you please just love me back?' So, that was that period."