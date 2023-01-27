Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married

Watch : Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!

That's Mrs. Rita Ora!

Months after E! News confirmed that she and Taika Waititi had wed, the singer revealed that they are, in fact, married.

"Yes," Ora said when her marital status was brought up during her Jan. 27 appearance on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. "You know, here we are. Everything happens for a reason, people. I am officially off the market."

Now that they've tied the knot, will Ora take Waititi's last name? "I've definitely thought about it, but I've worked very hard for this Ora name, I have to say," she replied. "But I do believe in sharing the journey. I don't know, I haven't really kind of decided yet."

The "I Will Never Let You Down" artist also gave fans a little insight into the couple's private ceremony.

"It was perfect," she shared. "It was just exactly, exactly how I wanted it. It was just nice and perfect, completely how I wanted it, just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet."