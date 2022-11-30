Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Share Rare Glimpse Inside Their Romance

Watch : Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!

Take a peek inside Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's marvelous romance .

Ahead of sharing hosting duties for the 2022 Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13, the couple gave Vogue an inside look at their love while sharing how they spent their time in Düsseldorf, Germany, ahead of the ceremony. And during their "24 Hours With" video for Vogue, the Thor: Love and Thunder director and the singer reflected on their favorite way to explore a new city: through food.

No matter where you are in the world, the one thing specific to the area, that you can't really take with you is the food," Taika explained in the Nov. 30 video while touring the Old Town Hall with Düsseldorf mayor Stephan Keller, "so I like to try all the foods from that area."

Rita whole-heartedly agreed with the Oscar Winner's sentiment, sharing her similar approach.

"You know what I like to do," she added, "I like to Google where Anthony Bourdain's been, cause there's like a where has he eaten thing and then I try to go to all those places because they're always pretty yummy."