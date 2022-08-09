Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Are Married

Watch : Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple

Rita Ora is ready to let Taika Waititi love her forever.



About a year after the two first sparked romance rumors, a source confirms to E! News that they are married.



Eagle-eyed fans have had their focus on the duo ever since April 2021, when they were spotted getting cozy in one of the singer's Instagram posts.



"Good times, memories, random things on my phone," Rita captioned a series of pics at the time, one of which featured Taika with his arms wrapped around her. "And the ones I love." And the good times kept rolling, with the two attending the world premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under at Australia's famed Sydney Opera House just a little over a week later.

However, it wasn't until August that the pair made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Suicide Squad 2 premiere in Los Angeles, which was followed up by an appearance at the premiere of Marvel's Eternals in October.