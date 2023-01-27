Jay Leno Breaks Collarbone and Ribs in Motorcycle Accident 2 Months After Suffering Severe Burns

Be careful, Jay Leno!
Two months after he suffered burns in a gasoline fire, the comedian revealed he was recently involved in a motorcycle accident.
When asked how he's been feeling since his November hospitalization for the burns, Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jan. 26, "It's so funny you should say that. That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."
However, the former The Tonight Show host insisted that he's fine. "But I'm OK!" he continued. "I'm OK, I'm working. I'm working this weekend."
In terms of what happened during the incident, Leno explained that he'd been testing one of his vintage motorcycles on Jan. 17 when he smelled leaking gas.
"So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," the 72-year-old added. "So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."
However, he noted to the publication that he kept this incident private because of all the attention around his November accident, during which he was hospitalized for severe burns.
As Leno recalled to Today's Hoda Kotb in December, he'd been working on a vintage vehicle in his Los Angeles garage with friend Dave Killackey on Nov. 12 when the gasoline fire occurred.
"It was a 1907 White Steam Car," he said. "So, the fuel line was clogged so I was underneath it. It sounded clogged and I said, 'Blow some air through the line.' And then suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas and then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire. And I said to my friend, I said, 'Dave, I'm on fire.' And Dave was like, 'OK.' And I was like, 'No, Dave, I'm on fire.'"
Killackey then rushed over to help him, smothering the fire before calling 9-11. "I couldn't even see his face," Killackey told Today. "He downplays it all, but I'm telling you, he was really engulfed. I couldn't see his face. It was a wall of fire."
While Leno was advised to go to the hospital, the Jay Leno's Garage star told Kotb he decided to drive himself home first and wait a night, noting his wife Mavis doesn't drive and he "didn't want her stuck and not knowing what was going on."
Leno then went to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he was treated for burns to his face, chest and hands. He was released from the burn center later that month.
As for whether he has any hesitation about getting back to his passion of working on cars following the accident?
"No," Leno told Kotb. "Did I learn from this? Of course not."