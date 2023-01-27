Jay Leno Breaks Collarbone and Ribs in Motorcycle Accident 2 Months After Suffering Severe Burns

Watch : Jay Leno Recalls Recent Car Fire Accident in TODAY Interview

Be careful, Jay Leno!

Two months after he suffered burns in a gasoline fire, the comedian revealed he was recently involved in a motorcycle accident.

When asked how he's been feeling since his November hospitalization for the burns, Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jan. 26, "It's so funny you should say that. That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."

However, the former The Tonight Show host insisted that he's fine. "But I'm OK!" he continued. "I'm OK, I'm working. I'm working this weekend."

In terms of what happened during the incident, Leno explained that he'd been testing one of his vintage motorcycles on Jan. 17 when he smelled leaking gas.

"So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," the 72-year-old added. "So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."