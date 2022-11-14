Jay Leno Cancels Appearance Due to "Serious Medical Emergency"

Watch : Jay Leno FAILS at Drawing Using Only His MOUTH

Jay Leno is reportedly under medical care after a scary incident over the weekend.

According to an email sent to Forum 2022 attendees from The Financial Brand, the former Tonight Show host had to cancel his plans to perform at the financial conference in Las Vegas Nov. 13 due to a health issue. "His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," the email, obtained by People, read. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

TMZ, citing sources with knowledge of the situation, reported on Nov. 14 that Jay is in a burn center after one of his "erupted into flames without warning."

Jay has been vocal in the past over his health, having been diagnosed with high cholesterol and a blockage in his heart in 2019.