Proof the Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Is Always Daring, Never Dull

Most DARING Grammys Fashion: J.Lo, Rihanna & More

When it comes to the Grammys, celebrities never miss a style beat.

Every year, the biggest and brightest stars push the fashion boundaries at the awards show with over-the-top designs, lavish accessories and bold makeup looks that are worthy of their own gold-plated Gramophone trophy.

And while celebrities are most likely adding the finishing touches to their outfits ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, that doesn't mean we can't take a walk down memory lane and swoon over the most jaw-dropping moments to ever hit the red carpet.

After all, this is the ceremony that led to the creation of Google Image Search following Jennifer Lopez's 2000 appearance in the now-iconic green Versace dress—yes, the one with the plunging neckline and see-through tropical print.

And who could forget Lady Gaga's eggcellent entrance in 2011? Not only was the pop star carried inside an egg, but she also hatched out of its translucent shell in a flesh-colored bodysuit that she paired with a matching cape and wide-brimmed hat.