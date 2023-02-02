Proof the Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Is Always Daring, Never Dull

From Jennifer Lopez's legendary green Versace dress to Cardi B's vintage oyster shell gown, relive all of the head-turning looks to hit the Grammys red carpet over the years.

When it comes to the Grammys, celebrities never miss a style beat.

Every year, the biggest and brightest stars push the fashion boundaries at the awards show with over-the-top designs, lavish accessories and bold makeup looks that are worthy of their own gold-plated Gramophone trophy.

And while celebrities are most likely adding the finishing touches to their outfits ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, that doesn't mean we can't take a walk down memory lane and swoon over the most jaw-dropping moments to ever hit the red carpet.

After all, this is the ceremony that led to the creation of Google Image Search following Jennifer Lopez's 2000 appearance in the now-iconic green Versace dress—yes, the one with the plunging neckline and see-through tropical print.

And who could forget Lady Gaga's eggcellent entrance in 2011? Not only was the pop star carried inside an egg, but she also hatched out of its translucent shell in a flesh-colored bodysuit that she paired with a matching cape and wide-brimmed hat.

photos
Grammys 2023: Reactions from the Nominees

So, before celebs up the ante at the 2023 Grammys at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, keep scrolling to relive the most daring moments to ever hit the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jasmine Sanders

Florals for spring? Well, Jasmine Sanders certainly made it groundbreaking with her sheer lace gown by Jean Louis Sabaji.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Spice

The Grammy nominee rivaled the red carpet in a larger-than-life ruffled robe that she paired over a plunging diamond-embellished dress.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Noah Cyrus

The Best New Artist nominee made a sartorial splash at the 2021 Grammys in this larger-than-life couture design by Schiaparelli. 

CHARBONNEAU/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez

Green with envy! J.Lo shut down the red carpet at the 2000 Grammys in a daring green Versace design. The fashion moment was so iconic that Google Image Search was born.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Cardi B

The "WAP" rapper made a tremendous splash at the 2019 ceremony with her vintage Thierry Mugler creation, which featured an oyster-like shell and dazzling pearl embellishments. Inspired by Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus," this look was a work of art.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

Galactic glam vibes. The pop star is known for her over-the-top getups and she didn't disappoint at the 2010 event when she showed up in a futuristic Armani Privé dress.

 

SGranitz/WireImage
Toni Braxton

The Grammy winner proved a dress can be regal and risquè all at the same time.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X made the red carpet his runway in a bright and bold pink Versace suit. From the daring harness to the gold-studded details, this was an outfit to remember.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Cher

The legendary star basically invented daring fashion, and this white-hot number from the 1974 Grammys further cemented her status as a risk-taker.

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder looked like a vision in white at the 2011 Grammys. She turned heads in a sheer off-the-shoulder dress by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish

You should see her in a crown—or rather, a patterned suit complete with its own matching bucket hat and protective face mask as part of COVID-19 protocols.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat

Dare to bare! The "Say So" rapper took the plunge in a very low-cut Roberto Cavalli gown at the 2021 Grammys.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Billy Porter

The Pose star stole the show at the 2020 Grammys in a glitzy teal jumpsuit that was embellished with diamond fringe. However, the motorized hat really took things to the next level.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith

The Red Table Talk host's nude-colored dress turned heads with its risquè cut-outs and body-hugging material. The knee-high strappy sandals added extra oomph.

David McNew/Newsmakers
Destiny's Child

Destiny's Child lit up the red carpet in eye-catching ensembles at the 2001 event. They each wore glimmering green outfits that featured intricate beading and a unique ivy-like pattern.

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Paula Abdul

All that glitters is gold. Paula Abdul brought the glitz and the glamour to the 1990 ceremony with her dazzling gold fringe dress.

Sipa/Shutterstock
Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow was nominated for "The First Cut Is the Deepest" at the 2005 Grammys—and she played it up by serving bawdy and face in a bright yellow gown with an exposed midriff and thigh-high slit.

Ron Davis/Getty Images
TLC

The girl group proved sportswear could be just a chic and stylish as evening wear.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tyler, the Creator

Inn-credible! The rapper donned an electrifying pink bellhop suit that he accessorized with a matching suitcase. And naturally, the clothes he would wear later that evening were tucked inside his luggage.

Getty Images
Beyoncé

Queen Bey showed up and showed out wearing a majestic purple get-up. From the dazzling embellishments to the sheer material, the singer stunned from head-to-toe.

Getty Images
Lil' Kim

The Grammy-winning rapper set the red carpet in flames with her vermilion-colored ensemble. The star's Chanel motorcycle helmet and jewel-encrusted belt brought the wow factor.

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
Katy Perry

Looking angelic! The pop star turned the 2011 event into her fantasyland, as she stunned in a frosted silver dress by Giorgio Armani. And the bustier's Swarovski crystals made the custom creation all the more heavenly.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Demi Lovato

The "Confident" singer made a grand entrance at the 2017 event wearing an audacious gown by Julien Macdonald. From the plunging keyhole detail to the peek-a-boo material, this was one hot number.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell

The supermodel stunned in a wildly colorful strapless dress that she styled with a lavish red feather boa at the 1991 ceremony.

Getty Images
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's see-through Versace dress will surely make us nostalgic for Grammys fashion in the future!

Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Christina Aguilera

The Grammy winner shined as bright as her trophy, as she dazzled in a silver chainmail dress by Versace. The pastel-colored butterflies, asymmetrical hemline and plunging neckline made it all the more memorable.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Nicki Minaj

The Queen rapper took pop culture fans to church in 2012. She traipsed down the red carpet wearing a crimson-colored design by Versace, which was adorned with the brand's famous logo in black sequins.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Leon Bridges

A fashion statement—quite literally! The Texas native paid tribute to his home state with a custom-made Bode suit that featured delightful decals and fun drawings that referenced the Lone Star state.

Getty Images
Madonna

Madonna made sure all eyes were on her in 2015. The star's Givenchy look certainly brought the theatrics with an excessively laced corset that she styled over an equally dramatic dress. Her veiled hat, fishnets and over-the-knee boots tied it all together.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Aterciopelados

Going for the gold! Aterciopelados' singer Andrea Echeverri pushed the fashion envelope wearing a trophy-inspired design at the 2019 show.

photos
