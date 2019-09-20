Jennifer Lopez Closes Versace's Fashion Week Show in Iconic Green Gown

Jennifer Lopez is leaving people speechless with her appearance in the Versace show.

As the star walked out onto the runway, literal shouts filled the auditorium as people caught a glimpse of the Hustlers star in a gown similar to the one she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000. Suffice to say fashion fanatics are going wild over the viral moment.

It was truly one of the most dramatic moments from Milan Fashion Week so far and it wouldn't have been possible without the help of Google's Alexa. At the end of the show, Donatella Versace's voice filled the room asking Alexa to show her the green dress from J.Lo's 2000s Grammy appearance. Then, in a moment that built up anticipation in the best way possible, Donatella asked to see the real thing. That's when Jennifer sashayed her way onto the runway in a revamped version of the strapping gown.