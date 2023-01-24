The Bachelor Premiere: Why Zach Shallcross Eliminated a Contestant Before the Rose Ceremony

Watch : Sean Lowe Reflects on The Bachelor 10 Years Later & Chris Harrison

The Bachelor wasted no time in bringing the heat, the drama and the emotional breakdowns—including one whirlwind early exit.

The season 27 premiere episode on Jan. 23 kicked off Zach Shallcross' hopeful search for romantic bliss, but before Zach—who waltzed into Bachelor Nation on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette—could get started, former Bachelor Sean Lowe arrived to give him some advice.

After a fully-clothed Sean (?) taught a half-naked Zach (??) how to wash his body in the shower (???), and imparted incredible words of wisdom like "If you're going to have a long, healthy marriage, I think you have to marry your best friend, right?," another season of The Bachelor was off and running!

Before Zach got to meet all of his potential wives, however, we took a trip to some of their hometowns to get to know them a little bit before they arrived at the mansion—including Christina from Nashville, whose mom was in the legendary country music group The Mandrell Sisters, and Greer from Houston, who had never opened a bottle of champagne before and proceeded to spill it all over herself.

Once Zach finally arrived at the mansion, host Jesse Palmer checked Zach's breath (what a friend!) and it was time for the most chaotic part of any Bachelor season: the limo entrances!