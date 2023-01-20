The Bachelorette's DeAnna Pappas Announces Split From Husband Stephen Stagliano After 11 Years

Watch : Bachelorette's Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer Break Up

DeAnna Pappas and her husband Stephen Stagliano have reached the end of their love story.

"It is with immense sadness, Stephen and I have decided to end out relationship as a couple," the former Bachelorette star shared on Instagram Jan. 19. "We have been working hard for a long time—both as a married couple and as individuals—and have come to the conclusion to remain separate."

Pappas, 41, and Stagliano—who met through his brother and Bachelorette alum Michael—wed in 2011 and are parents to 9-year-old daughter Addison and 7-year-old son Austin.

"We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison and Austin, and will continue to raise them together with love and faith," she continued. "We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal. We want to thank our dear friends and family for your endless support and many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives."

The reality TV star rose to fame as a finalist during Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor in 2007. The following year, Pappas starred on season four of The Bachelorette, ending the season engaged to Jesse Csincsak. However, the pair broke up later that year.