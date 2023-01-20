Selena Gomez Reveals Her Relationship Status After Outing With The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez set the record straight on her relationship status amid reports that she's dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart. Here's what's really going on after their bowling outing.

The heart wants what it wants, and Selena Gomez's wants that single life.

The superstar set the record straight on her relationship status amid reports that she's dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart.

Two days after photos surfaced of Drew and Selena going bowling, the 30-year-old cleared the air by sharing an image reading, "I like being alone too much" along with the hashtag #iamsingle in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

She seemed to be responding to the romance rumors that were fueled by her night out with the "Closer" musician at The Gutter bowling alley in Manhattan on Jan. 15. 

Selena—who has previously dated Zedd, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber—recently shared that she's still hoping for love, healing and change in her life. "Of course there are days that I feel so far away," Selena said on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast in November. "But I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all."

photos
10 Revelations From Selena Gomez's Documentary

The singer added at the time, "I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love."

Getty Images

In the meantime, she's giving herself to her craft and has been hard at work on season three of Only Murders in the Building.

The actress, who recently returned to Instagram after a four-year hiatus, revealed in an epic Instagram post earlier this week that none other than Meryl Streep will be joining the cast for the upcoming season. 

"You're so sweet," Selena told the Oscar winner during a behind-the-scenes video from the set, captioning the post, "I could cry, season 3 is coming!"

Only Murders in the Building season three will also star Martin Short, Steve MartinAndrea Martin and Paul Rudd.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

