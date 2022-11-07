2022 People's Choice Awards

Why Selena Gomez Is Still Hopeful for Love Despite Heartbreak

Selena Gomez got candid about her perspective on finding love during a Nov. 7 interview on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. Scroll on to see what the singer had to say.

The heart wants what it wants—and that's something Selena Gomez will always embrace.

"I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love," the 30-year-old explained during a Nov. 7 appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. "But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself—an armor if you will—and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope."

The Only Murders in the Building actress went on to say that she hopes for love, healing and change. "Of course there are days that I feel so far away," Selena confessed. "But I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all."

The Rare Beauty founder got candid during her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, about past heartbreak with her ex Justin Bieber

"Everything was so public," she said during the documentary. "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. But then I just moved past it. I wasn't afraid anymore."

Selena and the "Holy" singer started dating in 2011, before ultimately calling it quits for good in 2018 and she went on to express the heartbreak that came along with the breakup.

"I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing," the "Revival" artist shared. "But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Courtesy of Apple

These days, it seems there is no bad blood between the exes after rumors of a feud between Selena and Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, have been put to rest. Selena and the model were photographed together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. 

A source close to the Wizards of Waverly Place alum exclusively told E! News at the time that the pair was asked for a pic together at the event.

"They agreed and decided to clear up the rumors once and for all," the insider shared. "They wanted to show that there's really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place. It was a moment and an opportunity to put all of the noise behind them and they took it."

