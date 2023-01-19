Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Proves She's the Season 3 Diamond in New On-Set Pic

Watch : Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Adds "Sexy" New Character

There's no denying that Nicola Coughlan is the diamond of Bridgerton season three.

The actress, who takes over the leading lady spot from season one and two's respective stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, was spotted filming a scene for the new season while in Bath, a city located in England's Somerset county. Dressed in a vibrant green gown, Nicola's Penelope Featherington beams as she enters a soiree with mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker).

While Penelope's season three love interest Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) is not spotted in the scene, we do see plenty of Lady Whistledown papers. So, dear reader, it's clear that Penelope's side hustle continues to boom in the next installment.

Still, Netflix has promised love for the introverted Featherington daughter, who has decided to take a husband. "Preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown," the streamer's description revealed, "far away from her mother and sisters."