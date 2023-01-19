Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Proves She's the Season 3 Diamond in New On-Set Pic

Get a glimpse at Nicola Coughlan leading season three of Netflix's Bridgerton. Plus, everything else we know about the new season.

There's no denying that Nicola Coughlan is the diamond of Bridgerton season three.

The actress, who takes over the leading lady spot from season one and two's respective stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, was spotted filming a scene for the new season while in Bath, a city located in England's Somerset county. Dressed in a vibrant green gown, Nicola's Penelope Featherington beams as she enters a soiree with mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker).

While Penelope's season three love interest Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) is not spotted in the scene, we do see plenty of Lady Whistledown papers. So, dear reader, it's clear that Penelope's side hustle continues to boom in the next installment.

Still, Netflix has promised love for the introverted Featherington daughter, who has decided to take a husband. "Preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown," the streamer's description revealed, "far away from her mother and sisters."

While fans of the Bridgerton book series know that Penelope and Colin eventually get together in Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Netflix previously noted that Colin—who offended Penelope at the end of season two—initially serves as more of a mentor in season three.

 

GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com

In fact, Daniel Francis, Sam Philips and James Phoon play swoon-worthy bachelors who are new to the Ton. But don't count Colin out just yet.

Netflix also shared, "When his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

Burning for more Bridgerton? We don't blame you, especially since Nicola teased to E! News in May that season three will be "a lot different." Per the Bridgerton star, viewers will see Penelope as she "finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself."

For everything we know about Bridgerton season three, keep reading:

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
A New Addition

Hannah New, who starred on Starz series Black Sails, will play Lady Tilley Arnold, a young widow who "enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband's estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom," per Deadline.

 

Netflix
New Leading Man

Like seasons one and two, which featured Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as leads, season three thrusts a different Bridgerton sibling into the spotlight: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Netflix
His Leading Lady

Colin's other half for season three? Longtime friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Season three will follow the events of Julia Quinn's novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which follows Colin as he finally realizes that Penelope is worth courting and falling in love with.

Nicola confirmed this to be true on May 15, telling the crowd at Netflix's ATAS panel, "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here." 

Liam Daniel/Netflix
More Kanthony

No, Simone Ashley will not be pulling a Regé-Jean Page, as she confirmed to E! News that her character Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma) will be in season three.

"Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure," she said in March. "And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola and Luke rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out."

Netflix
Edwina's Fate

After leaving Anthony Bridgerton at the altar and giving her sister Kate her blessing to marry the Viscount, many wondered about what would be next for Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). So, E! News asked Charithra for an update on her character, to which she replied:

"Well, what we always say is the Bridgerton world is ever expanding. And I think one of the brilliant things about the series is that the focus changes every season. And so you know, Edwina exists in the Bridgerverse, and she'll always be sort of associated with the Ton but I'm really just excited to see Colin and Penelope story."

Perhaps an Edwina-centric spin-off is in the works? Only time Lady Whistledown will tell.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix
A New Francesca

Netflix has re-cast the character of Francesca Bridgerton following the departure of Ruby Stokes. Actress Hannah Dodd will replace Stokes, who left the series to star in Netflix's upcoming show Lockwood & Co.

The official Bridgerton Twitter account confirmed the news on May 12, writing, "The only thing the Ton loves more than a scandal is a celebration. Do joyously welcome the newest member to the Bridgerton family."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
A Possible Suitor

In May, Nicola Coughlan teased that a new suitor would be joining the season three cast. "I've heard there's a new man entering into the Ton, as we call it," she told E! News. "Into London society."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Coming Soon

Jonathan Bailey previously shared that the cast will return to the Ton for filming in June.

Michael Shelford, Robert Wallis, Tom Brittney
Welcome to the Ton

Daniel Francis, Sam Philips and James Phoon are joining the cast of Bridgerton season three, which is currently filming. The actors will play three new eligible bachelors, who come onto the scene just as Penelope Featherington gets over her long held crush on Colin Bridgerton.

