Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Proves She's the Season 3 Diamond in New On-Set Pic

There's no denying that Nicola Coughlan is the diamond of Bridgerton season three.
The actress, who takes over the leading lady spot from season one and two's respective stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, was spotted filming a scene for the new season while in Bath, a city located in England's Somerset county. Dressed in a vibrant green gown, Nicola's Penelope Featherington beams as she enters a soiree with mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker).
While Penelope's season three love interest Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) is not spotted in the scene, we do see plenty of Lady Whistledown papers. So, dear reader, it's clear that Penelope's side hustle continues to boom in the next installment.
Still, Netflix has promised love for the introverted Featherington daughter, who has decided to take a husband. "Preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown," the streamer's description revealed, "far away from her mother and sisters."
While fans of the Bridgerton book series know that Penelope and Colin eventually get together in Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Netflix previously noted that Colin—who offended Penelope at the end of season two—initially serves as more of a mentor in season three.
In fact, Daniel Francis, Sam Philips and James Phoon play swoon-worthy bachelors who are new to the Ton. But don't count Colin out just yet.
Netflix also shared, "When his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."
Burning for more Bridgerton? We don't blame you, especially since Nicola teased to E! News in May that season three will be "a lot different." Per the Bridgerton star, viewers will see Penelope as she "finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself."
For everything we know about Bridgerton season three, keep reading: