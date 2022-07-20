Bridgerton Welcomes 3 New Cast Members to the Ton

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Bridgerton is spicing things up with three new men.

Netflix announced Daniel Francis, Sam Philips and James Phoon are joining the cast of Bridgerton season three, which is currently filming, July 20. The actors will play three new eligible bachelors, who come onto the scene just as Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) gets over her long held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Daniel is set to play Marcus Anderson, who is described by the streamer as "charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton—and the ire of others."

As for Sam, he has the title of Lord Debling and is a genial man with "unusual interests," Netflix teases. "But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he'll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season."

Lastly, there's Harry Dankworth, played by James. "What Dankworth lacks in wit and intelligence," the streamer shares, "he more than makes up for with serious good looks."

Color us intrigued!