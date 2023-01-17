Mocktail Week 2023: 15 Marvelous Must-Haves For Mixing Up Your Dry January Routine

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Have you committed to alcohol-free living? Are you just trying to make it through Dry January without breaking? Do you fall somewhere in between? I've got news for this unique Venn diagram: It's Mocktail Week.
No, I'm not making that up. I read online somewhere that it's National Mocktail Week, and if there's one thing that calls for, it's shopping. Well, drinking nonalcoholic cocktails and shopping. So two things.
Making mocktail week worth celebrating requires a couple of things: Quality tools, cute barware, and disposable cups for when your creations have gotten a little out of hand. That's why I've put together this list of 15 mocktail must-haves. No matter how large or small your gathering, you'll find something in here to honor the smalliday's spirit — no spirits required.
So sit back, relax, and scroll through these suggestions for crafting a craft mocktail that's sure to mix up your week. Who knows? Maybe you'll end up wanting to extend this unique week into two or three of them. Now that is refreshing.
Viski Rocket Cocktail Shaker
This rocket-shaped shaker from Viski adds a too-cute touch to any bar.
Mirage Confetti Cocktail Kit
If you already have a stainless steel shaker, I'd recommend this confetti-printed set instead. Or hey, even add it to your existing collection. It includes reusable swizzle sticks and star-shaped ice cubes for extra-festive flair.
Frill Cocktail Rimmer
Faux margaritas deserve to be presented in as lovely a fashion as their alcohol-infused cousins, and this dishwasher-safe cocktail glass rimmer will help you do exactly that.
Green Y-Peeler
Adding citrus zest, peels, or garnishes to your beverages of choice? Leave that dull paring knife in the drawer. Opt for this perfect hand-held fruit and veggie peeler instead, and remember, you can use it for more than just mocktails (though you don't have to).
Stainless Steel Muddler
For those muddling up mojitos, Mocktail Week-style: This stainless steel muddler. Even professional drinkers rarely remember to have one of these in their collection.
Have A Drink Ice Bucket and Scoop
If you're hosting a mocktails event for your fellow Dry January devotees, you can't go wrong with this cheeky basin to chill sodas, seltzers, and lemonades in.
Joanna Buchanan Celestial Cocktail Picks
Inspired by all things cosmic, Joanna Buchanan's set of Celestial Cocktail Picks will help partygoers tell their mocktails apart with sparkle and shine.
Pineapple Crush Cocktail Napkin
The pineapple is a traditional symbol of welcome. I think it has its roots in a nautical tradition? Not totally sure. Either way, these shimmering pineapple-printed napkins will speak louder than words at your next Mocktail Monday gathering.
Cocktail Strainer with Acacia Handle
Okay, back to bar tools. Again, mixing up mocktails can be just as exciting as complex craft cocktails. This wooden-handled strainer ensures only the best stuff gets into yours.
Trident Cocktail Spoon
Whether you're stirring up a big batch or enjoying a drink for one, this stainless steel spoon ensures it's swirled to perfection. Also, it's double-ended, so the spear side can add an extra garnish to the glass.
5 oz Plastic Coupe Set - 20 Pieces
Is a large party in your future? Are you experimenting in the kitchen? Is there no way on Earth that you have enough coupe glasses to serve everyone on the guest list? If you answered "yes" to at least one of these questions, this set of disposable cocktail cups is surely going to make a splash in your life.
Our Place Drinking Glasses
Not every drink calls for a specialty glass. Some are meant to be built like any other! That's where this versatile set from Our Place comes in.
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge
On the other hand, if you're doing a solo Mocktail Week, one "Whiskey Wedge" glass is all you need. Sure, it's designed to not dilute a heavier spirit being served on the rocks, but the same principle applies to every drink, really.
Hey Harper Cocktail Studs
Seriously commit to your Dry January theme with these martini glass-shaped studs from Hey Harper.
Wood Drinking Dice Set
Whoever said that not drinking had to be a bore? These wooden dice encourage you to have all the fun of drinking to excess, minus the regrettable texts or headache that follows. Also a good way to get everyone to try your spirit-free suds.
