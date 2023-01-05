New Year, New Look: 17 Mix-and-Match Essentials To Pump Up Your Next Workout

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
We've all done it: We've sworn to commit to our health ahead of the holidays. Wait, after the holidays. No, in the New Year. That makes the most sense. And since it's now safely 2023, we simply cannot put that resolution off any longer.
It's time to unroll those yoga mats, dust off the weights, and lace up the sneakers, because if that gym/boutique studio/personal training app membership is going to auto-renew anyway, we might as well start to embrace it.
But you know what always makes me feel better? New clothes. It's objectively true that looking good helps you to feel better. Instead of struggling to fit into old sports bras or praying that my leggings aren't too threadbare to be seen by the public, I'm treating myself to all-new workout clothes for January. So, I think you should too. (We're all in this one together.)
Ready or not, here our winter resolution to invest in your well-being comes! So, here are 17 mix-and-match styles to make working out a little less work.
Terez Pastel Purple Palms Sports Bra
This pastel-patterned sports bra infuses every dreary day with color.
Terez Pink Tie Dye Hi-Shine Bike Shorts
A standout from Terez's signature hi-shine line, these tie-dye shorts make riding a stationary bike way more fun.
Eleven by Venus Williams Renegade Sports Bra
Add fashion-forward glam to any group class with this strappy style from Eleven by Venus Williams.
Eleven by Venus Williams Renegade Leggings
Like to rock a complete set? Us too. This subtly animal-patterned pair matches with the Renegade bra for an effortlessly chic look.
Eleven by Venus Williams Face Mask
Don't let a gym's official policies (or your personal preferences!) on facial coverings prevent you from looking your best.
Ghost Democracy Invisible Lightweight Daily Face Sunscreen SPF 33
If you're more of an outdoors-no-matter-the-season type, we simply must remind you that sun protection is the same way. This lightweight formula should help protect your complexion from damage, and is small enough to transport wherever your workout takes you.
Alala Terry Tied Bow Bundle
This bra-and-shorts set from Alala proves that even outfits designed for high-sweat workouts can be fun and flirty.
Alala Breakers Tee
Not quite ready for Just In A Sports Bra mode? We got you. Just top off your Terry set with this soft cropped tee from the same label.
Adidas Womens Hike Athletic Track Pants
When you're in the mood to ditch the group class and hit the trails instead, this looser-fitting pair of hiking pants from Adidas will be your new best friend.
Adidas Womens Oversized Crew Sweatshirt
This oversized Adidas layer is the perfect companion to every athleisure set. Designed for maximum comfort, it will keep you just the right amount of warm (and cute).
Deepest Reaches Cap in Brown
Ponytail, meet baseball cap. Why wash your hair every day if you can skip a few with vintage-washed flair?
Nike Mens 21 Embiid Graphic T-Shirt
A moisture-wicking tee is an essential part of every workout wardrobe. Sure, I'm specifically recommending this one due to my pro-Joel-Embiid bias, but it's still true.
Reebok Womens Perforated Tank Top
Reebok's perforated tank is crafted to be worn in any season. So we're plumb out of excuses to not spend a mere hour on the treadmill now.
Daughter Jogger Elastic Waistband & Cuff Green
Pull these joggers on over a pair of leggings for post-gym street style.
Just A Dream Croc Leather Sneakers
Okay, fine: Leather sneakers with a platform sole are not precisely what you need to make you sign up for a pack of personal training sessions. They are, however, a treat to put on for the commute home.
Reebok Women's Solid Yoga Pants
I have yoga pants, you have yoga pants, we all have yoga pants. But what we probably don't have is a standard black pair from Reebok, which is where these come in. Whether they stay in your gym locker as a backup or get worn every day because you just aren't feeling patterns this season, they're all you need to make it through...well...anything, really.
Sunflow The Beach Bundle
Fear not, warm-weather girlies, for I have not forgotten you! Sunflow's beach bundle includes everything you need to sit back and relax after a morning spent riding the waves.
