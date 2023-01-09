New Year, New You: 11 Essentials For Getting Totally Organized in 2023

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

We're a week and change into the new year, which means we're either well on our way to sticking to our resolutions...or dragging our feet about keeping up with them.

Hey, procrastination happens to the best of us. The post-holiday slump is real, plus the whole "going back to work" thing, and on top of that, we're staring down a calendar that assures us winter is far from over. Great!

If you're here looking for a way to kickstart your routine, or at the very least, accomplish one thing, I have good news for you: It's way easier than you thought. I might be a biased Earth sign, but I'm also serious: The dreaded "organization" task is honestly not so bad.

Whether you're already Little Miss Knows Where Everything Is and are looking for something to take you to the next level, or are tired of looking at stuff on your floor every day and just need the right bin to put everything in, I have you covered.

Here are 11 creative essentials for getting (or staying) organized this year.